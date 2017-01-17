Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60
Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, is seen at Columbus Zoo in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. in 1957. Columbus more
Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, sits in straw at Columbus Zoo in Columbus in 2015. Grahm S. Jones/more
Colo is seen after her birth at Columbus Zoo in December 1956. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo on her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo is held by mammal curator Louis DiSabato at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo in the 1970s. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo in an incubator after her birth at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo holds onto a rope at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo is seen on her 60th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERmore
Colo sits on a tree trunk during her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Hmore
Colo is watched by onlookers during her 59th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REmore
Colo sits in Columbus Zoo in 2014. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
