版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 23:10 BJT

Back to school at former Islamic State prison

Students are seen leaving, after class, the "Aisha Mother of the Believers" school which was recently reopened after rebels took control of al-Rai town from Islamic State militants, Syria January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students are seen leaving, after class, the "Aisha Mother of the Believers" school which was recently reopenedmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Students are seen leaving, after class, the "Aisha Mother of the Believers" school which was recently reopened after rebels took control of al-Rai town from Islamic State militants, Syria January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 16
With no chairs or desks, around 250 children huddled in classrooms on mats to stay off the cold concrete at the Aisha Mother of the Believers school in al-Rai, in the northern Aleppo hinterland near the Turkish border. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

With no chairs or desks, around 250 children huddled in classrooms on mats to stay off the cold concrete at thmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
With no chairs or desks, around 250 children huddled in classrooms on mats to stay off the cold concrete at the Aisha Mother of the Believers school in al-Rai, in the northern Aleppo hinterland near the Turkish border. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 16
Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned this week to a dilapidated small-town school that was used by Islamic State militants as a prison for more than two years. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned this week to amore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned this week to a dilapidated small-town school that was used by Islamic State militants as a prison for more than two years. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 16
The students, aged 5-15, were given notebooks and pens on their first day back on Monday by seven volunteers who teach reading, writing and maths and helped get the school habitable again over the past six weeks. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

The students, aged 5-15, were given notebooks and pens on their first day back on Monday by seven volunteers wmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
The students, aged 5-15, were given notebooks and pens on their first day back on Monday by seven volunteers who teach reading, writing and maths and helped get the school habitable again over the past six weeks. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 16
The school previously taught 500 students before being seized 2 1/2 years ago by Islamic State insurgents, who slapped logos on school bags bearing the slogan "Cubs of the Caliphate", residents said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

The school previously taught 500 students before being seized 2 1/2 years ago by Islamic State insurgents, whomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
The school previously taught 500 students before being seized 2 1/2 years ago by Islamic State insurgents, who slapped logos on school bags bearing the slogan "Cubs of the Caliphate", residents said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 16
The principal and teachers fled the area when Islamic State took over and parents stopped sending their children to the school, which closed after two months and was used to house prisoners of the ultra-hardline jihadists. Volunteers set about trying to return the school to its previous standards last month in al-Rai after Syrian Free Army rebels backed by the Turkish military ousted Islamic State from the area. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

The principal and teachers fled the area when Islamic State took over and parents stopped sending their childrmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
The principal and teachers fled the area when Islamic State took over and parents stopped sending their children to the school, which closed after two months and was used to house prisoners of the ultra-hardline jihadists. Volunteers set about trying to return the school to its previous standards last month in al-Rai after Syrian Free Army rebels backed by the Turkish military ousted Islamic State from the area. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 16
A student carries belongings in a plastic bag as he arrives to attend a class. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A student carries belongings in a plastic bag as he arrives to attend a class. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A student carries belongings in a plastic bag as he arrives to attend a class. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 16
With shattered windows, bullet strewn walls, debris and broken equipment still present, there is plenty left to do for the team of volunteers, who say they are seeking funding from local and Turkish authorities. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

With shattered windows, bullet strewn walls, debris and broken equipment still present, there is plenty left tmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
With shattered windows, bullet strewn walls, debris and broken equipment still present, there is plenty left to do for the team of volunteers, who say they are seeking funding from local and Turkish authorities. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 16
Students sit on damaged desks. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students sit on damaged desks. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Students sit on damaged desks. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 16
Students gesture as they stand in line. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students gesture as they stand in line. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Students gesture as they stand in line. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 16
A student carries a Unicef-donated school bag. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A student carries a Unicef-donated school bag. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A student carries a Unicef-donated school bag. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 16
Students play. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students play. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Students play. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 16
Students stand amid damaged desks and books. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students stand amid damaged desks and books. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Students stand amid damaged desks and books. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 16
A damaged laboratory model of a human head is seen. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A damaged laboratory model of a human head is seen. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A damaged laboratory model of a human head is seen. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
14 / 16
A classroom used as a prison by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A classroom used as a prison by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A classroom used as a prison by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
15 / 16
Students' shoes are seen on a broken window. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students' shoes are seen on a broken window. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Students' shoes are seen on a broken window. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Armed Houthi women on the march

Armed Houthi women on the march

下一个

Armed Houthi women on the march

Armed Houthi women on the march

Women loyal to Yemen's Houthi movement brandish weapons during a parade to support the movement in Sanaa.

2017年 1月 18日
Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Colo, the first gorilla born in captivity, died at the age of 60 at the Columbus Zoo where she was born in December 1956.

2017年 1月 18日
Vevcani Carnival

Vevcani Carnival

Masked revelers parade the streets of Vevcani village as they mark Orthodox St. Vasilij Day. The annual celebration has 1,400 year-old pagan roots.

2017年 1月 14日
Elvis Down Under

Elvis Down Under

Australian enthusiasts of Elvis Presley put on their blue suede shoes for the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival.

2017年 1月 13日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐