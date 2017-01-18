版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 00:25 BJT

2016: Hottest year on record

Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. Among last year's extreme weather events were wildfires in Alberta, the costliest natural disaster in Canada's history. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 8日 星期日
Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. Among last year's extreme weather events were wildfires in Alberta, the costliest natural disaster in Canada's history. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A laborer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A laborer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India April 19, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 19日 星期二
A laborer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People cool off in mist in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

People cool off in mist in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 28, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
People cool off in mist in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / 2016年 6月 13日 星期一
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 星期三
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
People sunbathe on Malagueta beach on a hot summer day in Malaga, southern Spain, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People sunbathe on Malagueta beach on a hot summer day in Malaga, southern Spain, July 3, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 7月 4日 星期一
People sunbathe on Malagueta beach on a hot summer day in Malaga, southern Spain, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
General view of a field of maize at Le Bignon, near Nantes, France August 22, 2016. Dry summer weather in the EU's biggest maize producers, France and Romania, has curbed yield prospects for the harvest, but better conditions elsewhere could allow EU production to exceed last year's drought-affected volume. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of a field of maize at Le Bignon, near Nantes, France August 22, 2016. Dry summer weather in the more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 22日 星期一
General view of a field of maize at Le Bignon, near Nantes, France August 22, 2016. Dry summer weather in the EU's biggest maize producers, France and Romania, has curbed yield prospects for the harvest, but better conditions elsewhere could allow EU production to exceed last year's drought-affected volume. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents wait to fill their containers with water in a field in Latur, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents wait to fill their containers with water in a field in Latur, India, April 17, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 27日 星期三
Residents wait to fill their containers with water in a field in Latur, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In Somaliland and its neighbouring, also semi-autonomous, Puntland region, 1.7 million people are in need of aid, according to the United Nations. In Somaliland itself, the most affected areas include the northwest Awdal region bordering Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. Across more

Reuters / 2016年 4月 28日 星期四
An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In Somaliland and its neighbouring, also semi-autonomous, Puntland region, 1.7 million people are in need of aid, according to the United Nations. In Somaliland itself, the most affected areas include the northwest Awdal region bordering Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India May 24, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 24日 星期二
A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 22日 星期五
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Kids cool off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kids cool off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, June 21, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 6月 22日 星期三
Kids cool off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts her small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmas Day at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts her small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 25日 星期日
Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts her small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmas Day at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer heat, in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer more

Reuters / 2016年 6月 24日 星期五
An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer heat, in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 1月 22日 星期五
Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 3月 16日 星期三
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 13日 星期五
A worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 7日 星期六
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
