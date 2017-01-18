2016: Hottest year on record

An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In Somaliland and its neighbouring, also semi-autonomous, Puntland region, 1.7 million people are in need of aid, according to the United Nations. In Somaliland itself, the most affected areas include the northwest Awdal region bordering Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

