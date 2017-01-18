2016: Hottest year on record
Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, Maymore
A laborer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India April 1more
People cool off in mist in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 28, 2016. REUTERSmore
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, Aumore
People sunbathe on Malagueta beach on a hot summer day in Malaga, southern Spain, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Namore
General view of a field of maize at Le Bignon, near Nantes, France August 22, 2016. Dry summer weather in the more
Residents wait to fill their containers with water in a field in Latur, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish more
An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. Across more
A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day inmore
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirtsmore
Kids cool off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, June 21, more
Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts her small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmore
An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer more
Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabmore
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Rmore
A worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Inmore
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Albemore
