What the first ladies wore
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in, January more
Lady Bird Johnson in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore, January 1965. She ordered the dress through Nemore
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was more
Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in 1981 (L) anmore
Ronald and Nancy Reagan wave from the limousine during their inaugural parade in January 1981. Ronald Reagmore
President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in January 1985.more
President Clinton takes the oath of office as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton lmore
President Bill Clinton helps his wife Hillary with her coat as they get ready to leave the New England Inaugurmore
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, more
First lady Laura Bush waves as she arrives on stage with President George W. Bush at theTexas Ball, January 20more
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on stage at the Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball, Januarymore
President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up to a supporter with first lady Laura Bush while walking in the inaumore
President George W. Bush waves with first lady Laura Bush during the Texas Wyoming Ball, January 20, 2005. Laumore
President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle after he was sworn in as the 44th President, January 2009.more
The creamy yellow dress and overcoat, made of satin-backed wool guipure, was accessorized with green gloves anmore
Michelle Obama at the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 2009. Michelle wore a dress desimore
The design, which many thought resembled a classic wedding dress, was interpreted by many to symbolize a new bmore
President Obama and first lady Michelle wave during their second inaugural parade, January 2013. Michelle woremore
First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, waves to attendees at the Commander in Chief's ball, Janumore
Michelle accessorized the velvet-detailed chiffon gown with shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Melania Trump's inaugural style
The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.
