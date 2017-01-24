Meet the human magnet
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Halilagic has the unusual more
Nermin Halilagic poses with kitchen utensils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with smartphones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with CDs. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with a spoon. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with plates. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with kitchen utensils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with plates. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with a cleaver. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with a cleaver. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
下一个
Flooded streets of Havana
People wade through the flooded streets of Havana, Cuba.
Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel
After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army.
America's new first family
The Trump family in Washington.
Women march on Washington
Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.