Travel chaos in China

A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing. Brandishing a hatchet, He Dan charged at local public security personnel as they were arguing and scuffling with his wife Zhang Shaolei over the couple's vehicle parked in the village's main street. The couple said security personnel asked them to pay a 500 RMB ($73) fine as they were getting ready to leave to their hometown for the Spring Festival. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

