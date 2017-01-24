Back to school in Mosul
Schoolchildren react to the camera as they attend class after registering in school in Mosul, Iraq. Schools inmore
Schoolchildren pose after they registered in a school and received their new school bags in Mosul. Around 40,0more
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul. U.S.-backed Iraqi forcesmore
Schoolchildren wait to receive new school bags after their registration at a school in Mosul. Teachers and parmore
Schoolchildren play football in after they registered in school in Mosul. The writing on the wall reads "obedimore
Fresh graves are seen on a school compound in Mosul, Iraq. One schoolyard in the area has been turned into a cmore
Teachers carry boxes with new school bags for students who are registering in a school in Mosul. At Kufa Boys'more
Schoolchildren leave after registering at a school and receiving their new school bags in Mosul. The northern more
A child waits for his father at a school in Mosul. Yet a return to normality will not be easy for children, whmore
Parents of schoolchildren walk to register their children in school in Mosul. They could face psychological humore
Parents provide documents as they try to register their children at a school in Mosul. "Our role is bigger nowmore
Schoolchildren wait for their families to register them at a school in Mosul. "I need to make them forget Islamore
Schoolchildren react to the camera through a window as they attend class after registering in school in Mosul.more
Schoolchildren react to a camera as they attend in a class after registering in school in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammore
Schoolchildren walk along a corridor after registering in school and receiving their new school bags, in Mosulmore
