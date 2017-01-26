India's Republic Day celebrations
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army soldiers perform a daredevil stunt during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupakmore
School children perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N.more
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/more
Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTEmore
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Air Force's fighter planes fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Amore
Indian artists perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian artist performs as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders take part in the Republic Day parade in New more
An Indian policeman blows warm air onto his hand as he takes part in a parade to celebrate India's Republic Damore
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian policemen march during India's Republic Day parade on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismmore
An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the Republic Day pamore
Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cmore
