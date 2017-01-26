版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 01:35 BJT

China's megacity symmetry

Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2016年 3月 9日 星期三
Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 9月 12日 星期一
Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2012年 9月 20日 星期四
Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringer Network/via REUTERS

Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringermore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 星期五
Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringer Network/via REUTERS
Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Reuters / 2014年 2月 18日 星期二
Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 4月 20日 星期三
Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / 2016年 11月 23日 星期三
Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 6月 15日 星期一
Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 11月 8日 星期二
Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 星期四
Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 星期一
Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong

Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong

Reuters / 2016年 3月 2日 星期三
Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong
Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 10月 18日 星期日
Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 28日 星期六
China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2010年 1月 14日 星期四
Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
