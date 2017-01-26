Views from America's National Parks
View of the Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the United States and third largest in the world, and its colored bmore
A general view of the Yosemite Falls flowing in Yosemite National Park. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout
A herd of bison graze in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California is pictured from a position along the Merced River off more
A rare total cloud inversion is pictured at Mather Point on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park inmore
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sumore
General view of the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tree trunks are pictured along the waters of the Pacific Ocean at Olympic National Park near Forks, Washingtonmore
Denali, or Mount McKinley, in Denali National Park, Alaska. REUTERS/National Park Service/Tim Rains/Handout
Smoke rises from the Kilauea Volcano caldera at night in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii. REUTERS/Lumore
Tourists gather at the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dead lodgepole pine trees near a thermal feature on the shore of Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Parkmore
The shadow of a pine tree on a eroding cliff face near Tower fall in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTEmore
A woman sits on the south rim of Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The sun sets at Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the United States and third largest in the world, is seen in Yellowmore
The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River runs for 20 miles at depths of up to more than 1,000 feet deep in Yemore
A wolf rolls in the snow in the Hayden Valley after killing and eating an elk in Yellowstone National Park, Wymore
Two male elk in velvet stand in a meadow in the Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jmore
The sun rises over the snow-covered desert floor following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, Califomore
A grizzly bear and her two cubs approach the carcass of a bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. REUTEmore
The view as the sun sets at Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A bird spreads its wings along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A rainbow of light can be seen at the base of the 93 meter tall Yellowstone River Lower Falls in Yellowstone Nmore
A man photographs a boy at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park, California. The park is the largest more
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rock formations at the Red Rock Canyon National Park are seen on the west side of Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mmore
A bighorn sheep stands atop a pile of rocks near the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana. REUTERSmore
Boulders deposited by a glacial icecap dot the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jimmore
