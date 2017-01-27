版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 23:15 BJT

New Year newborns

A newborn baby wearing a chicken costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rooster is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
A newborn baby wearing a chicken costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rooster is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
A newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A nurse feeds a newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
A nurse feeds a newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
