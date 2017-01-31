版本:
Lunar New Year celebrations

People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Dong women wearing traditional costumes as they celebrate the Chinese lunar new year, in Liping, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Ethnic Dong women wearing traditional costumes as they celebrate the Chinese lunar new year, in Liping, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A reveller blows fire during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A reveller blows fire during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
People have a ride in small tank shaped vehicles the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People have a ride in small tank shaped vehicles the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers share a light moment before going onto the stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers share a light moment before going onto the stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers take a part in a re-enactment of an ancient Qing Dynasty ceremony as the Lunar New Year of the Rooster is celebrated at the temple fair at Ditan Park (the Temple of Earth), in Beijing, China . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers take a part in a re-enactment of an ancient Qing Dynasty ceremony as the Lunar New Year of the Rooster is celebrated at the temple fair at Ditan Park (the Temple of Earth), in Beijing, China . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children play Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) during the Chinese Lunar New year holiday, in Rongshui, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Children play Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) during the Chinese Lunar New year holiday, in Rongshui, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Spectators react as fireworks explode over a cloudy Victoria Harbour during Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Spectators react as fireworks explode over a cloudy Victoria Harbour during Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A folk artist performs during a temple fair at Daguanyuan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A folk artist performs during a temple fair at Daguanyuan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

A Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A performer dressed as a rooster plays with a girl during a temple fair at Badachu park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A performer dressed as a rooster plays with a girl during a temple fair at Badachu park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman takes pictures of firework on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman takes pictures of firework on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Children use makeshift dragon dancer's costume as they perform in front of vendors on the eve of Lunar New Year in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Children use makeshift dragon dancer's costume as they perform in front of vendors on the eve of Lunar New Year in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People watch firework explode from a rooftop on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Mengcheng, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch firework explode from a rooftop on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Mengcheng, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray at Seng Guan Temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

People pray at Seng Guan Temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A child holds incense sticks at Dharma Sakti temple as she prays during the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A child holds incense sticks at Dharma Sakti temple as she prays during the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man looks at his phone as fireworks explode on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks at his phone as fireworks explode on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Dancers perform a lion dance in front of a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Dancers perform a lion dance in front of a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Girls pray in a temple during the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Girls pray in a temple during the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman prays in a temple during the Lunar New Year's eve celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman prays in a temple during the Lunar New Year's eve celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy sits on his father's shoulders as they visit the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy sits on his father's shoulders as they visit the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People burn incense sticks at a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People burn incense sticks at a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man prays at a temple to celebrate Chinese New Year in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A man prays at a temple to celebrate Chinese New Year in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Kim Chi Tran (R), next to her son Thai An, looks for the grave of a relative killed during the Vietnam War, ahead of the Vietnamese lunar new year (or Tet) when it is tradition to visit the graves of loved ones, at the Viet-Laos national cemetery in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Kim Chi Tran (R), next to her son Thai An, looks for the grave of a relative killed during the Vietnam War, ahead of the Vietnamese lunar new year (or Tet) when it is tradition to visit the graves of loved ones, at the Viet-Laos national cemetery in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People walk on a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People walk on a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Bell-carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring.

2017年 1月 31日
People skate through the Lost Forest, a 9.3 mile weaving and zambonied forest trail in Quebec, Canada.

2017年 1月 30日
Newborns are dressed in traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Bangkok, Thailand.

2017年 1月 27日
The government has ordered that Chinese cities must avoid looking identical in their urban development and focus on each city's unique historical value.

2017年 1月 27日

精选图集

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

