Lunar New Year celebrations
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Yearmore
Ethnic Dong women wearing traditional costumes as they celebrate the Chinese lunar new year, in Liping, Guizhomore
A reveller blows fire during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. REUTERS/Emore
People have a ride in small tank shaped vehicles the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomemore
Performers share a light moment before going onto the stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year,more
Performers take a part in a re-enactment of an ancient Qing Dynasty ceremony as the Lunar New Year of the Roosmore
Children play Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) during the Chinese Lunar New year holiday, in Rongshui, Guanmore
Spectators react as fireworks explode over a cloudy Victoria Harbour during Lunar New Year celebrations in Honmore
A folk artist performs during a temple fair at Daguanyuan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes tmore
A Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A performer dressed as a rooster plays with a girl during a temple fair at Badachu park as the Chinese Lunar Nmore
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Yearmore
A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year ofmore
A woman takes pictures of firework on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyumore
Children use makeshift dragon dancer's costume as they perform in front of vendors on the eve of Lunar New Yeamore
People watch firework explode from a rooftop on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival,more
People pray at Seng Guan Temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines. REmore
A child holds incense sticks at Dharma Sakti temple as she prays during the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Jakartamore
A man looks at his phone as fireworks explode on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festivalmore
Dancers perform a lion dance in front of a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohmore
Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungmore
Girls pray in a temple during the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/more
Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungmore
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year atmore
A woman prays in a temple during the Lunar New Year's eve celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Simore
A boy sits on his father's shoulders as they visit the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangmore
People burn incense sticks at a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohama, south more
A man prays at a temple to celebrate Chinese New Year in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thamore
Kim Chi Tran (R), next to her son Thai An, looks for the grave of a relative killed during the Vietnam War, ahmore
People walk on a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. REUmore
