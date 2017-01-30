Skating through the Lost Forest
A couple skates at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a 9.3 mile weaving and zambonied forest trailmore
People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Cmore
People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Cmore
People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Cmore
People watch as the zamboni passes at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating imore
Marc Caron of Ottawa puts his skates on at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skatmore
People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Cmore
A couple stops to feed animals on the trail at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for more
People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Cmore
People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Cmore
People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Cmore
A mother skates with her children at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating inmore
A couple from Montreal stop to taste maple taffy at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail mademore
Skaters stop at a small shack selling maple taffy at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail madmore
A couple skates at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Monmore
A couple is seen in the forest at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Nomore
下一个
New Year newborns
Newborns are dressed in traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Bangkok, Thailand.
China's megacity symmetry
The government has ordered that Chinese cities must avoid looking identical in their urban development and focus on each city's unique historical value.
India's Republic Day celebrations
India shows off its military and cultural might in annual parades that mark the enactment of its constitution during Republic Day celebrations
What the first ladies wore
Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.