Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

Sam Adonis gets a kick in the face. Sam Polinsky, known as Sam Adonis, climbs into the ring of Mexico City's main wresting stadium waving an American flag that has Trump's face emblazoned over the red, white and blue. "I hear it all, and the Mexican fans are screaming the worst expletives they can at me. They are throwing beers at me, they are throwing popcorn at me," Polinsky said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

