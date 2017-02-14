Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring
American wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, poses for a photo aftemore
Sam Adonis gets a kick in the face. Sam Polinsky, known as Sam Adonis, climbs into the ring of Mexico City's mmore
Sam Adonis uses a paint roller to smooth out streaks before a wrestling fight. The anger is all in the fun of more
Sam Adonis' pants are seen on the floor before a fight. Polinsky previously worked in Europe and the United Stmore
Sam Adonis combs his hair before a wrestling fight. "I can't say I support Trump but I definitely respect Trummore
Sam Adonis holds a flag with Trump's face in a interview before a wrestling fight. "Fans in Mexican lucha librmore
Sam Adonis talks to spectators next to a wrestler wearing a Mexican hat during a fight. Lucha libre, Spanish fmore
Sam Adonis fights with another wrestler. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis gestures during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis fights with other wrestlers. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis is seen during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face as he is booed by the spectators after a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edmore
