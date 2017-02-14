版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 09:02 BJT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

American wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 12, 2017. The wrestler working in Mexico is tapping into anger at Donald Trump, whipping crowds into a frenzy with an act as a supporter of the locally loathed U.S. president. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

American wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, poses for a photo aftemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
American wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 12, 2017. The wrestler working in Mexico is tapping into anger at Donald Trump, whipping crowds into a frenzy with an act as a supporter of the locally loathed U.S. president. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 14
Sam Adonis gets a kick in the face. Sam Polinsky, known as Sam Adonis, climbs into the ring of Mexico City's main wresting stadium waving an American flag that has Trump's face emblazoned over the red, white and blue. "I hear it all, and the Mexican fans are screaming the worst expletives they can at me. They are throwing beers at me, they are throwing popcorn at me," Polinsky said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis gets a kick in the face. Sam Polinsky, known as Sam Adonis, climbs into the ring of Mexico City's mmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis gets a kick in the face. Sam Polinsky, known as Sam Adonis, climbs into the ring of Mexico City's main wresting stadium waving an American flag that has Trump's face emblazoned over the red, white and blue. "I hear it all, and the Mexican fans are screaming the worst expletives they can at me. They are throwing beers at me, they are throwing popcorn at me," Polinsky said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 14
Sam Adonis uses a paint roller to smooth out streaks before a wrestling fight. The anger is all in the fun of the sport of "lucha libre," which pits rule-breaking bad guys, or "rudos," against noble "tecnicos," he said. After the match, fans line up to get photos with the blond wrestler and have him sign autographs for their kids. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis uses a paint roller to smooth out streaks before a wrestling fight. The anger is all in the fun of more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis uses a paint roller to smooth out streaks before a wrestling fight. The anger is all in the fun of the sport of "lucha libre," which pits rule-breaking bad guys, or "rudos," against noble "tecnicos," he said. After the match, fans line up to get photos with the blond wrestler and have him sign autographs for their kids. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 14
Sam Adonis' pants are seen on the floor before a fight. Polinsky previously worked in Europe and the United States, but he took his career to a new level after he moved to Mexico last April just as Trump was rising in the Republican primaries. He tweaked his initial act as a ladies man by adding his Trump flag and recasting himself as a typical U.S. Trump supporter. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis' pants are seen on the floor before a fight. Polinsky previously worked in Europe and the United Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis' pants are seen on the floor before a fight. Polinsky previously worked in Europe and the United States, but he took his career to a new level after he moved to Mexico last April just as Trump was rising in the Republican primaries. He tweaked his initial act as a ladies man by adding his Trump flag and recasting himself as a typical U.S. Trump supporter. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 14
Sam Adonis combs his hair before a wrestling fight. "I can't say I support Trump but I definitely respect Trump," he said. "He is just himself, and if you like it, you like it, and if you don't, you don't." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis combs his hair before a wrestling fight. "I can't say I support Trump but I definitely respect Trummore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis combs his hair before a wrestling fight. "I can't say I support Trump but I definitely respect Trump," he said. "He is just himself, and if you like it, you like it, and if you don't, you don't." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 14
Sam Adonis holds a flag with Trump's face in a interview before a wrestling fight. "Fans in Mexican lucha libre are some of the best on earth. Two thousand people in Mexico can make more noise than 20,000 people in the United States," Polinsky said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis holds a flag with Trump's face in a interview before a wrestling fight. "Fans in Mexican lucha librmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis holds a flag with Trump's face in a interview before a wrestling fight. "Fans in Mexican lucha libre are some of the best on earth. Two thousand people in Mexico can make more noise than 20,000 people in the United States," Polinsky said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 14
Sam Adonis talks to spectators next to a wrestler wearing a Mexican hat during a fight. Lucha libre, Spanish for "free fighting," is a form of wrestling that is often considered Mexico's second most popular sport, trailing only soccer. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis talks to spectators next to a wrestler wearing a Mexican hat during a fight. Lucha libre, Spanish fmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis talks to spectators next to a wrestler wearing a Mexican hat during a fight. Lucha libre, Spanish for "free fighting," is a form of wrestling that is often considered Mexico's second most popular sport, trailing only soccer. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 14
Sam Adonis fights with another wrestler. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis fights with another wrestler. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis fights with another wrestler. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 14
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 14
Sam Adonis gestures during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis gestures during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis gestures during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 14
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
11 / 14
Sam Adonis fights with other wrestlers. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis fights with other wrestlers. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis fights with other wrestlers. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 14
Sam Adonis is seen during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis is seen during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis is seen during a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 14
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face as he is booed by the spectators after a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face as he is booed by the spectators after a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Sam Adonis waves a flag with Trump's face as he is booed by the spectators after a wrestling fight. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

下一个

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

Rescuers were trying to save scores of pilot whales in a remote bay in New Zealand, where some 300 carcasses littered the beach after one of the country's...

2017年 2月 11日
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

2017年 2月 10日
Silicon Valley aerials

Silicon Valley aerials

View of California's technology mecca from the air.

2017年 2月 8日
Winter in Kabul

Winter in Kabul

Scenes of snow in the Afghan capital.

2017年 2月 7日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐