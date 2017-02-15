Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near more
Turkana armed tribesmen stand around a borehole in order to protect their cattle near Baragoy, Kenya. Cattle rmore
A Pokot tribesman holds a spear inside Mugui conservancy, Kenya. The residents have accused some local politicmore
Cows belonging to Samburu tribesmen walk around the carcass of an elephant killed by armed cattle herders in Mmore
A Turkana woman reacts as men return home with their cattle near Baragoy, Kenya. Elections in Kenya have oftenmore
Armed Turkana tribesmen wait for cattle to get water from a borehole near Baragoy, Kenya. In Laikipia, north omore
A Samburu tribesman stands behind cows as he enters the Mugui conservancy, Kenya. County Commissioner Onesmus more
Fence destroyed by by armed cattle herders is seen in Mugui conservancy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana girl holds a canister as she waits to get a water from a borehole near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goranmore
Mugie Conservancy wildlife manager Jamie Manuel walks in front of a bush fire, which was set up according to wmore
Elephants drink the remaining water in a drying waterhole as Samburu cattle herder tribesmen destroy the fencemore
A Turkana girl holds a goat near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pokot tribesmen stand around a lake in Mugui conservancy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribesman carries his gun in order to protect his cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen nearmore
Turkana women wait for men to return home with their cattle near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Samburu tribesmen and cattle herders stand before they walk with cows through a fence destroyed by other Sambumore
Elephants walk in front of cows belonging to Samburu cattle herder tribesmen, who destroyed the fence and entemore
A Turkana woman waits to get water from a borehole near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribesman carries his gun in order to protect his cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen nearmore
A Turkana tribesman carries his gun in order to protect his cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen nearmore
