版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 04:05 BJT

Distant planets

The possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of seven newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system that scientists using the Spitzer Space Telescope and ground based telescopes have discovered. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of seven newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system that scienmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
The possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of seven newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system that scientists using the Spitzer Space Telescope and ground based telescopes have discovered. NASA/JPL-Caltech
Close
1 / 26
An artist's concept depicts select planetary discoveries made so far by NASA's Kepler space telescope. Courtesy W. Stenzel/NASA

An artist's concept depicts select planetary discoveries made so far by NASA's Kepler space telescope. Courmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 11日 星期三
An artist's concept depicts select planetary discoveries made so far by NASA's Kepler space telescope. Courtesy W. Stenzel/NASA
Close
2 / 26
An imagined view of the three planets orbiting an ultracool dwarf star just 40 light-years from Earth discovered using a specialist telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatoryin Chile. ESO/M. Kornmesser/N. Risinger

An imagined view of the three planets orbiting an ultracool dwarf star just 40 light-years from Earth discovermore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 3日 星期二
An imagined view of the three planets orbiting an ultracool dwarf star just 40 light-years from Earth discovered using a specialist telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatoryin Chile. ESO/M. Kornmesser/N. Risinger
Close
3 / 26
A view of the surface of the planet Proxima orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System. ESO/M. Kornmesser/Handout via Reuters

A view of the surface of the planet Proxima orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 25日 星期四
A view of the surface of the planet Proxima orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System. ESO/M. Kornmesser/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 26
An illustration compares Earth to a planet beyond the solar system that is a close match to Earth, called Kepler-452b. The planet, which is about 60 percent bigger than Earth, is located about 1,400 light years away in the constellation Cygnus. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle

An illustration compares Earth to a planet beyond the solar system that is a close match to Earth, called Keplmore

Reuters / 2015年 7月 24日 星期五
An illustration compares Earth to a planet beyond the solar system that is a close match to Earth, called Kepler-452b. The planet, which is about 60 percent bigger than Earth, is located about 1,400 light years away in the constellation Cygnus. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle
Close
5 / 26
The planet Kepler-186f, the first validated Earth-size planet to orbit a distant star in the habitable zone, which is a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet's surface. The discovery is the closest scientists have come so far to finding a true Earth twin. The star, known as Kepler-186 and located about 500 light years away in the constellation Cygnus, is smaller and redder than the sun. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

The planet Kepler-186f, the first validated Earth-size planet to orbit a distant star in the habitable zone, more

Reuters / 2014年 4月 18日 星期五
The planet Kepler-186f, the first validated Earth-size planet to orbit a distant star in the habitable zone, which is a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet's surface. The discovery is the closest scientists have come so far to finding a true Earth twin. The star, known as Kepler-186 and located about 500 light years away in the constellation Cygnus, is smaller and redder than the sun. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech
Close
6 / 26
A planet-like object dubbed Sedna, a small icy body far beyond Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, a discovery that calls into question exactly what was going on during the early days of the solar system. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

A planet-like object dubbed Sedna, a small icy body far beyond Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, a discovery that camore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 27日 星期四
A planet-like object dubbed Sedna, a small icy body far beyond Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, a discovery that calls into question exactly what was going on during the early days of the solar system. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech
Close
7 / 26
Dwarf planet Ceres is seen in the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Ceres, one of the most intriguing objects in the solar system, is gushing water vapor from its frigid surface into space, in a finding that raises questions about whether it might be hospitable to life. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Dwarf planet Ceres is seen in the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Ceres, one of themore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 23日 星期四
Dwarf planet Ceres is seen in the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Ceres, one of the most intriguing objects in the solar system, is gushing water vapor from its frigid surface into space, in a finding that raises questions about whether it might be hospitable to life. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
Close
8 / 26
An artist's impression shows a sunset seen from the super-Earth Gliese 667 Cc. Astronomers have estimated there are tens of billions of such rocky worlds orbiting faint red dwarf stars in the Milky Way alone. REUTERS/ESO/L. Calcada

An artist's impression shows a sunset seen from the super-Earth Gliese 667 Cc. Astronomers have estimated themore

Reuters / 2012年 3月 28日 星期三
An artist's impression shows a sunset seen from the super-Earth Gliese 667 Cc. Astronomers have estimated there are tens of billions of such rocky worlds orbiting faint red dwarf stars in the Milky Way alone. REUTERS/ESO/L. Calcada
Close
9 / 26
A view of a Saturn-sized planet orbiting 79 Ceti. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of a Saturn-sized planet orbiting 79 Ceti. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 5月 20日 星期三
A view of a Saturn-sized planet orbiting 79 Ceti. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 26
An artist's depiction of Kepler-62e. The super Earth-size planet is in the habitable zone of a star smaller and cooler than the sun, located about 1,200 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra. REUTERS/NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech

An artist's depiction of Kepler-62e. The super Earth-size planet is in the habitable zone of a star smaller anmore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 5日 星期二
An artist's depiction of Kepler-62e. The super Earth-size planet is in the habitable zone of a star smaller and cooler than the sun, located about 1,200 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra. REUTERS/NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech
Close
11 / 26
Kepler-22b, the most Earth-like planet ever discovered, is circling a star 600 light years away. It is the smallest and the best positioned to have liquid water on its surface - among the ingredients necessary for life on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

Kepler-22b, the most Earth-like planet ever discovered, is circling a star 600 light years away. It is the smamore

Reuters / 2011年 12月 6日 星期二
Kepler-22b, the most Earth-like planet ever discovered, is circling a star 600 light years away. It is the smallest and the best positioned to have liquid water on its surface - among the ingredients necessary for life on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech
Close
12 / 26
A newly discovered planet, designated by the unglamorous identifier of OGLE-2005-BLG-390Lb, orbits a red star five times less massive than the Sun and located at a distance of about 20,000 light years. REUTERS/ESO

A newly discovered planet, designated by the unglamorous identifier of OGLE-2005-BLG-390Lb, orbits a red star more

Reuters / 2006年 4月 1日 星期六
A newly discovered planet, designated by the unglamorous identifier of OGLE-2005-BLG-390Lb, orbits a red star five times less massive than the Sun and located at a distance of about 20,000 light years. REUTERS/ESO
Close
13 / 26
An artist's impression shows the planet orbiting the star Alpha Centauri B, a member of the triple star system that is the closest to Earth. Our own Sun is visible to the upper right. REUTERS/ESO

An artist's impression shows the planet orbiting the star Alpha Centauri B, a member of the triple star systemmore

Reuters / 2012年 10月 17日 星期三
An artist's impression shows the planet orbiting the star Alpha Centauri B, a member of the triple star system that is the closest to Earth. Our own Sun is visible to the upper right. REUTERS/ESO
Close
14 / 26
The Jupiter-size extrasolar planet, HD 189733b, being eclipsed by its parent star. The planet is a 'hot Jupiter', so close to its parent star that it completes an orbit in only 2.2 days. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/M. Kornmesser (ESA/Hubble)/STScI.

The Jupiter-size extrasolar planet, HD 189733b, being eclipsed by its parent star. The planet is a 'hot Jupitemore

Reuters / 2008年 12月 10日 星期三
The Jupiter-size extrasolar planet, HD 189733b, being eclipsed by its parent star. The planet is a 'hot Jupiter', so close to its parent star that it completes an orbit in only 2.2 days. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/M. Kornmesser (ESA/Hubble)/STScI.
Close
15 / 26
An artist's conception of the tiny new planet Kepler-37b, which is slightly larger than Earth's moon and orbits its host star every 13 days. It likely has a surface temperature of in excess of 400C (700F). Astronomers don't think the tiny planet has an atmosphere or could support life as we know it, but the moon-size world is almost certainly rocky in composition. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

An artist's conception of the tiny new planet Kepler-37b, which is slightly larger than Earth's moon and orbitmore

Reuters / 2013年 2月 21日 星期四
An artist's conception of the tiny new planet Kepler-37b, which is slightly larger than Earth's moon and orbits its host star every 13 days. It likely has a surface temperature of in excess of 400C (700F). Astronomers don't think the tiny planet has an atmosphere or could support life as we know it, but the moon-size world is almost certainly rocky in composition. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech
Close
16 / 26
Kepler-11, a sun-like star around which six planets orbit. At times, two or more planets pass in front of the star at once, as shown in a simultaneous transit of three planets. REUTERS/Tim Pyle/NASA

Kepler-11, a sun-like star around which six planets orbit. At times, two or more planets pass in front of the more

Reuters / 2011年 2月 3日 星期四
Kepler-11, a sun-like star around which six planets orbit. At times, two or more planets pass in front of the star at once, as shown in a simultaneous transit of three planets. REUTERS/Tim Pyle/NASA
Close
17 / 26
The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jupiter's mass, the planet, called Fomalhaut b, orbits the bright southern star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away in the constellation Piscis Australis, or the "Southern Fish." REUTERS/NASA, ESA, P. Kalas, J. Graham, E. Chiang, E. Kite (University of California, Berkeley), M. Clampin (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center), M. Fitzgerald (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory), and K. Stapelfeldt and J. Krist (NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jmore

Reuters / 2008年 11月 14日 星期五
The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jupiter's mass, the planet, called Fomalhaut b, orbits the bright southern star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away in the constellation Piscis Australis, or the "Southern Fish." REUTERS/NASA, ESA, P. Kalas, J. Graham, E. Chiang, E. Kite (University of California, Berkeley), M. Clampin (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center), M. Fitzgerald (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory), and K. Stapelfeldt and J. Krist (NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Close
18 / 26
A baffling planet, known as HAT-P-1, that is much larger than theory predicts. The planet has a radius about 1.38 times Jupiter's but contains only half Jupiter's mass. REUTERS/David A. Aguilar

A baffling planet, known as HAT-P-1, that is much larger than theory predicts. The planet has a radius about 1more

Reuters / 2006年 9月 15日 星期五
A baffling planet, known as HAT-P-1, that is much larger than theory predicts. The planet has a radius about 1.38 times Jupiter's but contains only half Jupiter's mass. REUTERS/David A. Aguilar
Close
19 / 26
A rich starry sky fills the view from an ancient gas-giant planet in the core of the globular star cluster M4. The 13-billion-year-old planet orbits a helium white-dwarf star and the millisecond pulsar B1620-26, seen at lower left. The globular cluster is deficient in heavier elements for making planets, so the existence of such a world implies that planet formation may have been quite efficient in the early universe. REUTERS/NASA

A rich starry sky fills the view from an ancient gas-giant planet in the core of the globular star cluster M4.more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
A rich starry sky fills the view from an ancient gas-giant planet in the core of the globular star cluster M4. The 13-billion-year-old planet orbits a helium white-dwarf star and the millisecond pulsar B1620-26, seen at lower left. The globular cluster is deficient in heavier elements for making planets, so the existence of such a world implies that planet formation may have been quite efficient in the early universe. REUTERS/NASA
Close
20 / 26
The circumbinary planet Kepler-16b - the first planet known to definitively orbit two stars. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habitable. The largest of the two stars, a K dwarf, is about 69 percent the mass of our sun, and the smallest, a red dwarf, is about 20 percent the sun's mass. These star pairs are called eclipsing binaries. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle/Handout

The circumbinary planet Kepler-16b - the first planet known to definitively orbit two stars. The cold planet, more

Reuters / 2011年 9月 16日 星期五
The circumbinary planet Kepler-16b - the first planet known to definitively orbit two stars. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habitable. The largest of the two stars, a K dwarf, is about 69 percent the mass of our sun, and the smallest, a red dwarf, is about 20 percent the sun's mass. These star pairs are called eclipsing binaries. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle/Handout
Close
21 / 26
Planet 2003UB313, the most distant object ever detected orbiting the sun, at the lonely outer fringes of our solar system. Our sun can be seen in the distance. The planet is at least as big as Pluto and about three times farther away from the Sun than Pluto. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Planet 2003UB313, the most distant object ever detected orbiting the sun, at the lonely outer fringes of our smore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 26日 星期二
Planet 2003UB313, the most distant object ever detected orbiting the sun, at the lonely outer fringes of our solar system. Our sun can be seen in the distance. The planet is at least as big as Pluto and about three times farther away from the Sun than Pluto. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech
Close
22 / 26
A Jupiter-sized planet passing in front of its parent star. Such events are called transits. When the planet transits the star, the star's apparent brightness drops by a few percent for a short period. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/G. Bacon

A Jupiter-sized planet passing in front of its parent star. Such events are called transits. When the planet tmore

Reuters / 2006年 10月 10日 星期二
A Jupiter-sized planet passing in front of its parent star. Such events are called transits. When the planet transits the star, the star's apparent brightness drops by a few percent for a short period. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/G. Bacon
Close
23 / 26
The planet Kepler-16b with its two stars. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habitable. The largest of the two stars, a K dwarf, is about 69 percent the mass of our sun, and the smallest, a red dwarf, is about 20 percent the sun's mass. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt

The planet Kepler-16b with its two stars. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habimore

Reuters / 2011年 9月 16日 星期五
The planet Kepler-16b with its two stars. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habitable. The largest of the two stars, a K dwarf, is about 69 percent the mass of our sun, and the smallest, a red dwarf, is about 20 percent the sun's mass. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt
Close
24 / 26
A unique type of exoplanet discovered with the Hubble Space Telescope. The planet is so close it to its star that it completes an orbit in 10.5 hours. The planet is only 750,000 miles from the star, or 1/130th the distance between Earth and the Sun. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/A. Schaller

A unique type of exoplanet discovered with the Hubble Space Telescope. The planet is so close it to its star tmore

Reuters / 2006年 10月 10日 星期二
A unique type of exoplanet discovered with the Hubble Space Telescope. The planet is so close it to its star that it completes an orbit in 10.5 hours. The planet is only 750,000 miles from the star, or 1/130th the distance between Earth and the Sun. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/A. Schaller
Close
25 / 26
A fledgling solar system containing deep within it enough water vapor to fill all the oceans on Earth five times, located in our Milky Way galaxy about 1,000 light years from Earth in the constellation Perseus. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

A fledgling solar system containing deep within it enough water vapor to fill all the oceans on Earth five timmore

Reuters / 2007年 8月 30日 星期四
A fledgling solar system containing deep within it enough water vapor to fill all the oceans on Earth five times, located in our Milky Way galaxy about 1,000 light years from Earth in the constellation Perseus. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

下一个

Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

Islamic State tunnels discovered by Iraqi forces.

2017年 2月 22日
The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

Security footage of the events leading up to the death of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

2017年 2月 22日
The internment of Japanese-Americans

The internment of Japanese-Americans

This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War Two.

2017年 2月 18日
Islamic State militants behind bars

Islamic State militants behind bars

Two Islamic State militants captured in Kirkuk, Iraq, one of whom claimed he raped hundreds of women and killed hundreds more, now spend their days in tiny jail...

2017年 2月 18日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐