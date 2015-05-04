版本:
图片 | 2015年 5月 5日 星期二 00:26 BJT

Royal baby girl

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, the baby daughter of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sleeps as she is carried in a car seat from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, the baby daughter of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sleeps as she is carried in a car seat from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a girl, the couple's second child and a sister to one-year-old Prince George. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a girl, the couple's second child and a sister to one-year-old Prince George. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William carries his baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, in a car seat outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Prince William carries his baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, in a car seat outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave with their baby daughter from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave with their baby daughter from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William carries his baby daughter in a car seat outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Prince William carries his baby daughter in a car seat outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a girl on Saturday, the couple's second child and a sister to one-year-old Prince George. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a girl on Saturday, the couple's second child and a sister to one-year-old Prince George. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Two workers return to Buckingham Palace after placing an easel in the forecourt to announce the birth of a baby girl to the Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Two workers return to Buckingham Palace after placing an easel in the forecourt to announce the birth of a baby girl to the Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace after placing an easel was placed in the forecourt to announce the birth of a baby girl to the Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 3日 星期日
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace after placing an easel was placed in the forecourt to announce the birth of a baby girl to the Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
A ceremonial town crier holds a scroll after announcing the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. The baby, their second child, weighed 8 lbs 3 oz and William was present at the birth, it said in a Twitter statement. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
A ceremonial town crier holds a scroll after announcing the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. The baby, their second child, weighed 8 lbs 3 oz and William was present at the birth, it said in a Twitter statement. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A well-wisher holds a notice congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on the birth of their baby dayghter, outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
A well-wisher holds a notice congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on the birth of their baby dayghter, outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An easel is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
An easel is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
An easel is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
An easel is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
Crowds gather to see the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
Crowds gather to see the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of the media set up outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, May 2, 2015. The new baby will be fourth-in-line to the throne, behind brother George, father William and grandfather Prince Charles. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
Members of the media set up outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, May 2, 2015. The new baby will be fourth-in-line to the throne, behind brother George, father William and grandfather Prince Charles. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A ceremonial town crier holds a scroll after announcing the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
A ceremonial town crier holds a scroll after announcing the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A board stating the betting odds for baby names stands outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
A board stating the betting odds for baby names stands outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman poses next to a betting board showing the odds of baby names outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 4月 29日 星期三
A woman poses next to a betting board showing the odds of baby names outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Members of the media set up outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 5月 2日 星期六
Members of the media set up outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
