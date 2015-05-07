Portraits of the people
Portraits by contemporary artist JR are displayed under the dome of the Pantheon in Paris, France May 7, 2015.more
Portraits of people are seen at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Portraits are displayed on the worksite boarding placed around the dome on the Pantheon during its renovation more
JR poses with his public art installation "Actions" on the Terrace at Somerset House in London, England Octobemore
A photograph of a garment worker taken by a student of the Counter Foto photography department is seen by the more
A giant up side down portrait covers the facade of the French National Library (BNF) in Paris, France Novembermore
Volunteers put up large portraits of women whose children were victims of violence, in Caracas, Venezuela Novemore
A woman walks through a display of portraits at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTEmore
Boats carrying slum dwellers pass photographs of garment workers by the waterfront of Korail slum at Gulshan amore
A man holds a portrait of himself taken at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Camore
A man passes a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERmore
Pedestrians walk pass beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April more
People walk pass a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REmore
A cyclist passes beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2more
Members of Inside Out Group Action hang an installation, featuring portraits of 13 Iranian "prisoners of rightmore
A display part of the "Inside Out" project is seen on the roof of a foot bridge at Hong Kong's Financial Centrmore
People walk beside a creation by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR on a street wall in Havana, May 9, 20more
A bird flies beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, near the television tower in Berlimore
The lower half of a mannequin is seen at the foot of a tree near a black-and-white print on Rothschild Boulevamore
A creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR is seen on more
A boy has his black-and-white portrait taken in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 6, 2011, as part of Jmore
A woman looks on as her photograph is printed for the "Actions" project on the Terrace at Somerset House in Lomore
Giant photographs of women, part of the "Women Are Heroes" cover the walls of homes in the favela Providencia more
A woman, together with a friend, pastes a portrait of herself on the sidewalk as part of the Inside Out art prmore
A man walks beside a "Wrinkles Of The City" creation near the Berlin cathedral in Berlin April 19, 2013. REUTEmore
An illustration of a pair of eyes titled "Women are Heroes", a project dedicated to women in poor countries, imore
