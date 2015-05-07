版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五 03:30 BJT

Portraits of the people

Portraits by contemporary artist JR are displayed under the dome of the Pantheon in Paris, France May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Portraits by contemporary artist JR are displayed under the dome of the Pantheon in Paris, France May 7, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 7日 星期四
Portraits by contemporary artist JR are displayed under the dome of the Pantheon in Paris, France May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 26
Portraits of people are seen at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Portraits of people are seen at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2014年 5月 14日 星期三
Portraits of people are seen at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 26
Portraits are displayed on the worksite boarding placed around the dome on the Pantheon during its renovation in Paris, France May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Portraits are displayed on the worksite boarding placed around the dome on the Pantheon during its renovation more

Reuters / 2014年 5月 22日 星期四
Portraits are displayed on the worksite boarding placed around the dome on the Pantheon during its renovation in Paris, France May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 26
JR poses with his public art installation "Actions" on the Terrace at Somerset House in London, England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

JR poses with his public art installation "Actions" on the Terrace at Somerset House in London, England Octobemore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 7日 星期一
JR poses with his public art installation "Actions" on the Terrace at Somerset House in London, England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 26
A photograph of a garment worker taken by a student of the Counter Foto photography department is seen by the waterfront of Korail slum at Gulshan area in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 13, 2013. The photographs of garment workers are a celebration of the hardworking Bengali woman, in support of their struggle for socio-economic justice, and are part of the "Dignity in Industry" project by French artist J.R. and Inside Out Project, organizers said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A photograph of a garment worker taken by a student of the Counter Foto photography department is seen by the more

Reuters / 2013年 9月 13日 星期五
A photograph of a garment worker taken by a student of the Counter Foto photography department is seen by the waterfront of Korail slum at Gulshan area in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 13, 2013. The photographs of garment workers are a celebration of the hardworking Bengali woman, in support of their struggle for socio-economic justice, and are part of the "Dignity in Industry" project by French artist J.R. and Inside Out Project, organizers said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Close
5 / 26
A giant up side down portrait covers the facade of the French National Library (BNF) in Paris, France November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A giant up side down portrait covers the facade of the French National Library (BNF) in Paris, France Novembermore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 9日 星期六
A giant up side down portrait covers the facade of the French National Library (BNF) in Paris, France November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 26
Volunteers put up large portraits of women whose children were victims of violence, in Caracas, Venezuela November 19, 2011. Close to 52 five-metre high portraits were pasted on walls of poor and commercial areas of the city as part of a project called "Esperanza" (hope) by JR. The project is in line with JR's project "Inside Out", which aims to highlight stories about ordinary people through large portraits displayed on outdoor facades. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteers put up large portraits of women whose children were victims of violence, in Caracas, Venezuela Novemore

Reuters / 2011年 11月 20日 星期日
Volunteers put up large portraits of women whose children were victims of violence, in Caracas, Venezuela November 19, 2011. Close to 52 five-metre high portraits were pasted on walls of poor and commercial areas of the city as part of a project called "Esperanza" (hope) by JR. The project is in line with JR's project "Inside Out", which aims to highlight stories about ordinary people through large portraits displayed on outdoor facades. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 26
A woman walks through a display of portraits at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman walks through a display of portraits at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 14日 星期三
A woman walks through a display of portraits at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 26
Boats carrying slum dwellers pass photographs of garment workers by the waterfront of Korail slum at Gulshan area in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Boats carrying slum dwellers pass photographs of garment workers by the waterfront of Korail slum at Gulshan amore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 13日 星期五
Boats carrying slum dwellers pass photographs of garment workers by the waterfront of Korail slum at Gulshan area in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Close
9 / 26
A man holds a portrait of himself taken at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man holds a portrait of himself taken at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Camore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 14日 星期三
A man holds a portrait of himself taken at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 26
A man passes a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man passes a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2013年 4月 20日 星期六
A man passes a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 26
Pedestrians walk pass beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Pedestrians walk pass beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April more

Reuters / 2013年 4月 20日 星期六
Pedestrians walk pass beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 26
People walk pass a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People walk pass a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REmore

Reuters / 2013年 4月 20日 星期六
People walk pass a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 26
A cyclist passes beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A cyclist passes beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2more

Reuters / 2013年 4月 20日 星期六
A cyclist passes beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 26
Members of Inside Out Group Action hang an installation, featuring portraits of 13 Iranian "prisoners of rights" outside of the United Nations Headquarters in New York February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Members of Inside Out Group Action hang an installation, featuring portraits of 13 Iranian "prisoners of rightmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 18日 星期二
Members of Inside Out Group Action hang an installation, featuring portraits of 13 Iranian "prisoners of rights" outside of the United Nations Headquarters in New York February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 26
A display part of the "Inside Out" project is seen on the roof of a foot bridge at Hong Kong's Financial Central District September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A display part of the "Inside Out" project is seen on the roof of a foot bridge at Hong Kong's Financial Centrmore

Reuters / 2012年 9月 21日 星期五
A display part of the "Inside Out" project is seen on the roof of a foot bridge at Hong Kong's Financial Central District September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 26
People walk beside a creation by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR on a street wall in Havana, May 9, 2012. The piece is part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, which combines JR's pictures of Cuban elderly people in the neighborhood with Parla's calligraphic messages. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

People walk beside a creation by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR on a street wall in Havana, May 9, 20more

Reuters / 2012年 5月 10日 星期四
People walk beside a creation by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR on a street wall in Havana, May 9, 2012. The piece is part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, which combines JR's pictures of Cuban elderly people in the neighborhood with Parla's calligraphic messages. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
17 / 26
A bird flies beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, near the television tower in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A bird flies beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, near the television tower in Berlimore

Reuters / 2013年 4月 20日 星期六
A bird flies beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, near the television tower in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
18 / 26
The lower half of a mannequin is seen at the foot of a tree near a black-and-white print on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, Israel September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

The lower half of a mannequin is seen at the foot of a tree near a black-and-white print on Rothschild Boulevamore

Reuters / 2011年 9月 9日 星期五
The lower half of a mannequin is seen at the foot of a tree near a black-and-white print on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, Israel September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
19 / 26
A creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR is seen on a wall in Havana May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR is seen on more

Reuters / 2012年 5月 11日 星期五
A creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR is seen on a wall in Havana May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
20 / 26
A boy has his black-and-white portrait taken in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 6, 2011, as part of JR's "Inside Out" project in the Palestinian Territories and Israel. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A boy has his black-and-white portrait taken in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 6, 2011, as part of Jmore

Reuters / 2011年 9月 7日 星期三
A boy has his black-and-white portrait taken in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 6, 2011, as part of JR's "Inside Out" project in the Palestinian Territories and Israel. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
21 / 26
A woman looks on as her photograph is printed for the "Actions" project on the Terrace at Somerset House in London October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A woman looks on as her photograph is printed for the "Actions" project on the Terrace at Somerset House in Lomore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 7日 星期一
A woman looks on as her photograph is printed for the "Actions" project on the Terrace at Somerset House in London October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
22 / 26
Giant photographs of women, part of the "Women Are Heroes" cover the walls of homes in the favela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 25, 2008. The project depicts women whose relatives were the victims of clashes between police and drug traffickers. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Giant photographs of women, part of the "Women Are Heroes" cover the walls of homes in the favela Providencia more

Reuters / 2008年 8月 26日 星期二
Giant photographs of women, part of the "Women Are Heroes" cover the walls of homes in the favela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 25, 2008. The project depicts women whose relatives were the victims of clashes between police and drug traffickers. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Close
23 / 26
A woman, together with a friend, pastes a portrait of herself on the sidewalk as part of the Inside Out art project at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman, together with a friend, pastes a portrait of herself on the sidewalk as part of the Inside Out art prmore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 14日 星期三
A woman, together with a friend, pastes a portrait of herself on the sidewalk as part of the Inside Out art project at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 26
A man walks beside a "Wrinkles Of The City" creation near the Berlin cathedral in Berlin April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man walks beside a "Wrinkles Of The City" creation near the Berlin cathedral in Berlin April 19, 2013. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2013年 4月 20日 星期六
A man walks beside a "Wrinkles Of The City" creation near the Berlin cathedral in Berlin April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
25 / 26
An illustration of a pair of eyes titled "Women are Heroes", a project dedicated to women in poor countries, is seen along a riverbank in Paris September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An illustration of a pair of eyes titled "Women are Heroes", a project dedicated to women in poor countries, imore

Reuters / 2009年 9月 30日 星期三
An illustration of a pair of eyes titled "Women are Heroes", a project dedicated to women in poor countries, is seen along a riverbank in Paris September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Mother's Day in prison

Mother's Day in prison

下一个

Mother's Day in prison

Mother's Day in prison

Peruvian mothers permitted to have their children stay in prison with them attend a Mother's Day ceremony.

2015年 5月 7日
India's endangered Tea Tribes

India's endangered Tea Tribes

Unrest is brewing among Assam's so-called Tea Tribes as changing weather patterns upset the economics of the industry.

2015年 5月 6日
Mini Waterloo

Mini Waterloo

Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout says he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years to recreate the 1815 Battle of Waterloo.

2015年 5月 6日
Extreme multiples

Extreme multiples

When facial massages, barbecues and bikinis draw a crowd.

2015年 5月 6日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐