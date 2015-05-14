Rolling out the red carpet
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shemore
A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Specmore
Balloons are released at the Monument of Independence during Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh Novemmore
Kuwait City airport employees wipe the sand from the red carpet during a sand storm before the arrival of Franmore
A man vacuums the red carpet laid out on the steps leading up to the Schauspielhaus concert hall in Berlin Marmore
Mexico's President Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita walk on the red carpet during the IV Summit of the Pmore
Airport staff rolls back the red carpet as U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart frmore
Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits on the red carpet at the door to number 10 prepared for the arrival of themore
Red carpet is removed after Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra welcomed China's Premier Li Keqiang more
Indian soldiers stand on a red carpet amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal fomore
Indian Air force officials put the red carpet in place before South Korean President Park Geun-Hye's arrival amore
A motorcycle rider arrives for the grand opening of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, July 12, 2008, thmore
A Buddhist monk walks outside the Buddhist Palace in Wuxi March 27, 2009, a day before the opening of the Worlmore
A White House staffer vacuums the red carpet on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 19, 2010.more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao listen to the national anthems in front more
下一个
Rebel portraits
Moments of calm and combat for fighters of the many factions battling for control of Syria.
By any means necessary
Migrants fleeing their home for a new life use any transportation available to get there.
Adventures of Jetman
Former Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy flies through the skies on wings powered by four engines strapped to his back.
Animals in a warzone
Even in times of conflict, citizens and fighters find moments for furry friends.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.