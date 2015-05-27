Most powerful women
1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latemore
2: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
5: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
6: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
7: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
8: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
9: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
10: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
11: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
12: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
13: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
14: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew
15: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar
16: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
17: Mondelez International Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
18: Santander Group chair Ana-Patricia Botin REUTERS/Paul Hackett
19: President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
20: Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall
21: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
22: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
下一个
Life's a beach
People head to the beach to beat the heat.
Shaman claims homosexuality cure
A Mexican shaman claims he can cure homosexuality in a 20-minute ceremony that involves sacrificing a goat.
Inside Turkmenistan
A look at the people and places that define the reclusive gas-rich nation.
Waiting in Calais
Thousands of migrants wait in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.