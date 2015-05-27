版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 5月 27日 星期三 08:31 BJT

Most powerful women

1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or country the women lead. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latemore

Reuters / 2009年 6月 19日 星期五
1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or country the women lead. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Close
1 / 23
2: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2011年 10月 19日 星期三
2: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 23
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2012年 7月 11日 星期三
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 23
4: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

4: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2014年 5月 8日 星期四
4: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 23
5: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

5: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 1月 24日 星期五
5: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
Close
5 / 23
6: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

6: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2011年 12月 1日 星期四
6: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 23
7: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

7: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2011年 8月 16日 星期二
7: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 23
8: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar

8: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2012年 3月 1日 星期四
8: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 23
9: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

9: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2013年 9月 27日 星期五
9: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 23
10: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

10: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2014年 4月 15日 星期二
10: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 23
11: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

11: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
11: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 23
12: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

12: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2007年 1月 2日 星期二
12: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
12 / 23
13: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

13: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2014年 1月 10日 星期五
13: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 23
14: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew

14: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2010年 11月 3日 星期三
14: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
14 / 23
15: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

15: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2010年 3月 23日 星期二
15: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 23
16: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

16: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / 2007年 12月 11日 星期二
16: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Close
16 / 23
17: Mondelez International Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

17: Mondelez International Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / 2010年 5月 21日 星期五
17: Mondelez International Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
17 / 23
18: Santander Group chair Ana-Patricia Botin REUTERS/Paul Hackett

18: Santander Group chair Ana-Patricia Botin REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2011年 1月 18日 星期二
18: Santander Group chair Ana-Patricia Botin REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
18 / 23
19: President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

19: President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2011年 11月 30日 星期三
19: President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 23
20: Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall

20: Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2013年 7月 1日 星期一
20: Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 23
21: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

21: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 9月 14日 星期一
21: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
21 / 23
22: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

22: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2014年 1月 24日 星期五
22: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
22 / 23
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2012年 5月 31日 星期四
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Life's a beach

Life's a beach

下一个

Life's a beach

Life's a beach

People head to the beach to beat the heat.

2015年 5月 27日
Shaman claims homosexuality cure

Shaman claims homosexuality cure

A Mexican shaman claims he can cure homosexuality in a 20-minute ceremony that involves sacrificing a goat.

2015年 5月 26日
Inside Turkmenistan

Inside Turkmenistan

A look at the people and places that define the reclusive gas-rich nation.

2015年 5月 26日
Waiting in Calais

Waiting in Calais

Thousands of migrants wait in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.

2015年 5月 26日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐