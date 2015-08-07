The world's jobless
UNITED STATES - 5.3 percent in July 2015
Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Emore
Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Economy store along U.S. Route 85 while searching for jobs in Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
SOUTH AFRICA - 25 percent in June 2015
A job seeker is seen through a car window as he waits for casual wmore
A job seeker is seen through a car window as he waits for casual work as a builder outside a hardware store in Cape Town, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
JAPAN, 3.4 percent June 2015
Japanese college students shout and raise their fists during a job-hunting rmore
Japanese college students shout and raise their fists during a job-hunting rally in Tokyo January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
PAKISTAN, 6.0 percent in December 2014
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtmore
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
ITALY, 12.7 percent in June 2015
Lights are on as people work in their offices in a skyscraper in downtownmore
Lights are on as people work in their offices in a skyscraper in downtown Milan, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
RUSSIA, 5.4 percent in June 2015
Oksana Shirshova, unemployed, carries a shoulder yoke with two buckets hmore
Oksana Shirshova, unemployed, carries a shoulder yoke with two buckets hanging on it after drawing water from the Teryol river in Verkhnyaya Biryusa village, located in the Taiga area near the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
INDIA, 4.9 percent in December 2013
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building imore
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
PORTUGAL, 11.9 percent in June 2015
Workers of a restaurant take a cigarette break in downtown Lisbon Novmore
Workers of a restaurant take a cigarette break in downtown Lisbon November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
MAURITANIA, 10.1 percent in December 2012
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers more
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou, Mauritania June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
MEXICO, 4.41 percent in June 2015
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for newsmore
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
UNITED KINGDOM, 5.6 percent in May 2015
A window cleaner carries his ladders past a mural of the Beatles more
A window cleaner carries his ladders past a mural of the Beatles painted on the end of a row of terraced houses in Liverpool, northern England February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
IVORY COAST, 15.7 percent in December 2008
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village ofmore
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
AUSTRALIA, 6.3 percent in July 2015
A construction worker takes a nap on the stairs of an office buildingmore
A construction worker takes a nap on the stairs of an office building in central Sydney June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
EAST TIMOR, 11.0 percent in December 2013
Workers sort coffee beans at the Timor Coffee Cooperative in Dimore
Workers sort coffee beans at the Timor Coffee Cooperative in Dili September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
GREECE, 24.99 percent in May 2015
A protester stands in front of a police formation during an anti-austermore
A protester stands in front of a police formation during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament in Athens November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
BRAZIL, 6.9 percent in June 2015
A woman has her blood pressure measured by a City Council worker, as hermore
A woman has her blood pressure measured by a City Council worker, as her colleagues (rear) separate paper, cardboard and plastic bottles to be recycled, at the Coopemare cooperative in the Pinheiros neighborhood of Sao Paulo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
FRANCE, 10.3 percent in March 2015
A protester wearing red caps, the symbol of protest in Brittany, holds more
A protester wearing red caps, the symbol of protest in Brittany, holds a stone near a barricade held by French riot police during a demonstration to maintain jobs in Quimper, western France, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
GERMANY, 4.7 percent in June 2015
Passengers leave a train during a strike by GDL train drivers union at tmore
Passengers leave a train during a strike by GDL train drivers union at the main train station in Munich, Germany, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
PALESTINE, 25.6 percent in March 2015
Contracted members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas resmore
Contracted members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas rest during a protest demanding for permanent jobs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian parliament in Gaza City May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
ZIMBABWE, 11.3 percent in December 2014
A worker drives a vehicle at Zimplats' Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngmore
A worker drives a vehicle at Zimplats' Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
CHINA, 4.04 percent in June 2015
Thousands of job seekers visit booths at a job fair in Chongqing municipmore
Thousands of job seekers visit booths at a job fair in Chongqing municipality, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
SPAIN, 22.37 percent in June 2015
A worker throws used cardboard boxes, picked from the shops along La Bomore
A worker throws used cardboard boxes, picked from the shops along La Bola street, onto a truck in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
SINGAPORE, 2.0 percent in June 2015
Workers start their shift at a construction site in the central businmore
Workers start their shift at a construction site in the central business district area in Singapore October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SAUDI ARABIA, 5.7 percent in June 2015
Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, attend a job fair in Riyadh Jamore
Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, attend a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, 43.01 percent in May 2015
A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnmore
A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
