2015年 8月 8日

The world's jobless

UNITED STATES - 5.3 percent in July 2015 <br> Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Economy store along U.S. Route 85 while searching for jobs in Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Emore

2015年 3月 19日
Bazileo Hernandez (L) and Jeff Williamson walk past a Home of Economy store along U.S. Route 85 while searching for jobs in Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
SOUTH AFRICA - 25 percent in June 2015 <br> A job seeker is seen through a car window as he waits for casual work as a builder outside a hardware store in Cape Town, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A job seeker is seen through a car window as he waits for casual wmore

2015年 7月 8日
A job seeker is seen through a car window as he waits for casual work as a builder outside a hardware store in Cape Town, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
JAPAN, 3.4 percent June 2015 <br> Japanese college students shout and raise their fists during a job-hunting rally in Tokyo January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japanese college students shout and raise their fists during a job-hunting rally in Tokyo January 29, 2014.

2014年 1月 29日
Japanese college students shout and raise their fists during a job-hunting rally in Tokyo January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
PAKISTAN, 6.0 percent in December 2014 <br> A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtmore

2014年 10月 30日
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
ITALY, 12.7 percent in June 2015<br> Lights are on as people work in their offices in a skyscraper in downtown Milan, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Lights are on as people work in their offices in a skyscraper in downtown Milan, February 17, 2015.

2015年 2月 18日
Lights are on as people work in their offices in a skyscraper in downtown Milan, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
RUSSIA, 5.4 percent in June 2015 <br> Oksana Shirshova, unemployed, carries a shoulder yoke with two buckets hanging on it after drawing water from the Teryol river in Verkhnyaya Biryusa village, located in the Taiga area near the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Oksana Shirshova, unemployed, carries a shoulder yoke with two buckets hmore

2015年 2月 17日
Oksana Shirshova, unemployed, carries a shoulder yoke with two buckets hanging on it after drawing water from the Teryol river in Verkhnyaya Biryusa village, located in the Taiga area near the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
INDIA, 4.9 percent in December 2013 <br> Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building imore

2013年 3月 25日
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
PORTUGAL, 11.9 percent in June 2015 <br> Workers of a restaurant take a cigarette break in downtown Lisbon November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Workers of a restaurant take a cigarette break in downtown Lisbon November 7, 2013.

2013年 11月 7日
Workers of a restaurant take a cigarette break in downtown Lisbon November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
MAURITANIA, 10.1 percent in December 2012 <br> A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou, Mauritania June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers more

2014年 7月 31日
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou, Mauritania June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
MEXICO, 4.41 percent in June 2015 <br> A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for newsmore

2015年 3月 31日
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
UNITED KINGDOM, 5.6 percent in May 2015 <br> A window cleaner carries his ladders past a mural of the Beatles painted on the end of a row of terraced houses in Liverpool, northern England February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A window cleaner carries his ladders past a mural of the Beatles more

2015年 2月 18日
A window cleaner carries his ladders past a mural of the Beatles painted on the end of a row of terraced houses in Liverpool, northern England February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
IVORY COAST, 15.7 percent in December 2008 <br> Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village ofmore

2015年 5月 7日
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
AUSTRALIA, 6.3 percent in July 2015 <br> A construction worker takes a nap on the stairs of an office building in central Sydney June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A construction worker takes a nap on the stairs of an office building in central Sydney June 9, 2011.

2011年 6月 9日
A construction worker takes a nap on the stairs of an office building in central Sydney June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
EAST TIMOR, 11.0 percent in December 2013 <br> Workers sort coffee beans at the Timor Coffee Cooperative in Dili September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Workers sort coffee beans at the Timor Coffee Cooperative in Dili September 6, 2012.

2012年 9月 6日
Workers sort coffee beans at the Timor Coffee Cooperative in Dili September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
GREECE, 24.99 percent in May 2015 <br> A protester stands in front of a police formation during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament in Athens November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A protester stands in front of a police formation during an anti-austermore

2013年 11月 6日
A protester stands in front of a police formation during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament in Athens November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
BRAZIL, 6.9 percent in June 2015 <br> A woman has her blood pressure measured by a City Council worker, as her colleagues (rear) separate paper, cardboard and plastic bottles to be recycled, at the Coopemare cooperative in the Pinheiros neighborhood of Sao Paulo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman has her blood pressure measured by a City Council worker, as hermore

2015年 6月 4日
A woman has her blood pressure measured by a City Council worker, as her colleagues (rear) separate paper, cardboard and plastic bottles to be recycled, at the Coopemare cooperative in the Pinheiros neighborhood of Sao Paulo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
FRANCE, 10.3 percent in March 2015<br> A protester wearing red caps, the symbol of protest in Brittany, holds a stone near a barricade held by French riot police during a demonstration to maintain jobs in Quimper, western France, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester wearing red caps, the symbol of protest in Brittany, holds more

2013年 11月 8日
A protester wearing red caps, the symbol of protest in Brittany, holds a stone near a barricade held by French riot police during a demonstration to maintain jobs in Quimper, western France, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
GERMANY, 4.7 percent in June 2015<br> Passengers leave a train during a strike by GDL train drivers union at the main train station in Munich, Germany, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Passengers leave a train during a strike by GDL train drivers union at tmore

2015年 5月 20日
Passengers leave a train during a strike by GDL train drivers union at the main train station in Munich, Germany, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
PALESTINE, 25.6 percent in March 2015<br> Contracted members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas rest during a protest demanding for permanent jobs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian parliament in Gaza City May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Contracted members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas resmore

2014年 5月 27日
Contracted members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas rest during a protest demanding for permanent jobs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian parliament in Gaza City May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
ZIMBABWE, 11.3 percent in December 2014<br>A worker drives a vehicle at Zimplats' Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A worker drives a vehicle at Zimplats' Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi May 30, 2014.

2014年 5月 31日
A worker drives a vehicle at Zimplats' Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
CHINA, 4.04 percent in June 2015 <br> Thousands of job seekers visit booths at a job fair in Chongqing municipality, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thousands of job seekers visit booths at a job fair in Chongqing municipality, October 11, 2014.

2014年 10月 11日
Thousands of job seekers visit booths at a job fair in Chongqing municipality, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
SPAIN, 22.37 percent in June 2015 <br> A worker throws used cardboard boxes, picked from the shops along La Bola street, onto a truck in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A worker throws used cardboard boxes, picked from the shops along La Bomore

2014年 7月 2日
A worker throws used cardboard boxes, picked from the shops along La Bola street, onto a truck in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
SINGAPORE, 2.0 percent in June 2015 <br> Workers start their shift at a construction site in the central business district area in Singapore October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Workers start their shift at a construction site in the central businmore

2013年 10月 28日
Workers start their shift at a construction site in the central business district area in Singapore October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SAUDI ARABIA, 5.7 percent in June 2015 <br> Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, attend a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, attend a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012.

2012年 2月 1日
Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, attend a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, 43.01 percent in May 2015 <br> A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnmore

2014年 12月 16日
A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
