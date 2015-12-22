版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 12月 23日 星期三 06:10 BJT

Christmas on the Tube

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man rests at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man is attended to by friends after falling at Liverpool Street station during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Young men sing outside Victoria station in London during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers gather outside Liverpool Street station in London during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger rests as he travels on the London train and underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Passengers travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger eats fast food as he prepares to travel on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger travels on the London underground system during the Christmas party season, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

