2016年 4月 12日

Pumping iron in Russia

A participant has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
A participant is reflected in a mirror as he has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
Participants get ready backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
A participant gets ready for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
A participant poses during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
A participant gets ready backstage for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 星期一
