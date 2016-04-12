Pumping iron in Russia
A participant has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, more
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 1more
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Rumore
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 1more
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. Rmore
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. Rmore
A participant is reflected in a mirror as he has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship more
Participants get ready backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, Apmore
A participant gets ready for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Rumore
A participant poses during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016.more
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 1more
A participant gets ready backstage for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, smore
下一个
Popo Carnival of Bonoua
The Popo Carnival is the Ivorian version of Mardi Gras.
Painting away the border
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency.
Welcome to Trumplandia
A journey through the land of Trump supporters.
High fashion stakes
Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.