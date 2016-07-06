版本:
2016年 7月 7日

Celebrating Eid

A Muslim girl attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad, Iraq July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A woman cries at Sheikhs Tomb at the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims pray and celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A boy attends Eid al-Fitr prayers with others at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A Somali boy plays with a toy model of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2016年 7月 7日
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
Muslim people perform prayers for Eid al-Fitr in Amman, Jordan, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A prosthetic leg is seen in front of Muslim men attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A Palestinian woman reads the Koran next to the grave of her son at a cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Gaza City July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A Somali girl plays with a toy gun after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2016年 7月 7日
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in the city of Sale, near the city of Rabat, Morocco July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 7月 7日
Somali children play after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2016年 7月 7日
People pray along a street during the Eid holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2016年 7月 7日
A boy arrives with others to the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A Muslim man attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at a makeshift mosque in a basement in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
People celebrate the Eid holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2016年 7月 7日
Afghan youths ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
Men greet each other after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
Volunteers distribute free gifts to children after the prayer of Eid al-Fitr in Amman, Jordan, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
People pray at the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
People visit graves of their relatives at a cemetery, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
People prepare for a prayer at the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A Muslim man performs ablution before the morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A Muslim family arrives by small boat to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
A man prays after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad, Iraq July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
Muslims spread a mat at the start of Eid al-Fitr prayers at Kofa Mata praying ground, marking the end of holy month of Ramadan, in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, July 6, 2016.REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
Youths break their fast at a bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Singapore July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2016年 7月 4日
An Afghan man makes sweets at a small traditional factory in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan July 4, 2016. REUTERS Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2016年 7月 4日
People stand in the windows of an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2016年 7月 5日
Women get Henna tattoos (Mehndi) ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日
People raise their hands to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Kolkata, India, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2016年 7月 5日
A customer tries on a pair of sunglasses at a stall selling glasses ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Karachi, Pakistan July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2016年 7月 5日
