Celebrating Eid
A Muslim girl attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Addis Ababa,more
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the more
A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks themore
A woman cries at Sheikhs Tomb at the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims pray and celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Bmore
A boy attends Eid al-Fitr prayers with others at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Famore
A Somali boy plays with a toy model of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers inmore
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Sunda Kelapa port imore
Muslim people perform prayers for Eid al-Fitr in Amman, Jordan, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A prosthetic leg is seen in front of Muslim men attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fastmore
A Palestinian woman reads the Koran next to the grave of her son at a cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Fitrmore
A Somali girl plays with a toy gun after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6,more
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in the city of Sale, near the city of Rabat, Morocco July 6, 2016. REUTERS/more
Somali children play after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6, 2016. REUTERSmore
People pray along a street during the Eid holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie more
A boy arrives with others to the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, Chinamore
A Muslim man attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at a makeshift mosque in a basement in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece Jmore
People celebrate the Eid holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Afghan youths ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end ofmore
Men greet each other after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 6, 2016.more
Volunteers distribute free gifts to children after the prayer of Eid al-Fitr in Amman, Jordan, July 6, 2016. Rmore
People pray at the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China July 6, 2016.more
People visit graves of their relatives at a cemetery, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, imore
People prepare for a prayer at the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, Chimore
A Muslim man performs ablution before the morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, to mark the end of themore
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in Jakartamore
A Muslim family arrives by small boat to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesiamore
A man prays after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/more
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the more
Muslims spread a mat at the start of Eid al-Fitr prayers at Kofa Mata praying ground, marking the end of holy more
Youths break their fast at a bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, inmore
An Afghan man makes sweets at a small traditional factory in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistanmore
People stand in the windows of an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr fesmore
Women get Henna tattoos (Mehndi) ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERSmore
People raise their hands to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Kolkatamore
A customer tries on a pair of sunglasses at a stall selling glasses ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Karachi, Pakistan more
下一个
Malia Obama turns 18
A look at the adolescent years of the elder Obama daughter on her 18th birthday.
Hot dog wars
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo win at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Wildlife in jeopardy as river dries up
The Pilcomayo river, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, is suffering its worst drought in two decades.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.