Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome
Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher's aide with Down Syndrome, plays with students with Down Syndrome.
Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students at the Right to Live Society. Al-Sharfa is a former pupil of the school.
Hiba Al-Sharfa poses for a photograph. According to one of Al-Sharfa's colleagues, this is a first for the Gaza Strip.
Hiba Al-Sharfa (back) plays with students. For the students here it isn't just about learning to read and write.
Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches students. The school specializes in teaching children with Down Syndrome.
Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students. The school's director of rehabilitation programmes, Nabeel Haneed, hopes that Al-Sharfa will inspire others.
Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hiba Al-Sharfa, gestures as she teaches students. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
