图片 | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:10 BJT

Good riddance to 2016

A participant throws a piece of paper reading "Trump and Brexit" into a trash can to be shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square, New York City, December 28, 2016. Good Riddance Day is an annual event held in New York City for people to shred pieces of paper representing their bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
A participant throws a piece of paper reading "Trump and Brexit" into a trash can to be shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square, New York City, December 28, 2016. Good Riddance Day is an annual event held in New York City for people to shred pieces of paper representing their bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
