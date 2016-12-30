Top Google searches of 2016
1. Pokemon Go: The blockbuster game, released in July and developed by Niantic, uses augmented reality and GPSmore
2. iPhone 7: In September, Apple unveiled an iPhone 7 that features a high-resolution camera and the option ofmore
3. Donald Trump: The Republican president-elect, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, ran an unconventional and comore
4. Prince: The music superstar was found dead in his home in a Minneapolis suburb in April after an accidentalmore
5. Powerball: The record $1.6-billion jackpot in January was the largest lottery prize ever offered in North Amore
6. David Bowie: David Bowie, the visionary British rock star who coupled hits such as "Space Oddity" with trenmore
7. Deadpool: Marvel's Rated R anti-hero movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, tells the story of former Special Forcemore
8. Olympics: The Olympics and the 2014 World Cup, which Brazil also hosted, were meant to showcase its arrivalmore
9. Slither.io: The massive multiplayer online game lets users control a snake avatar, consuming multicolored pmore
10. Suicide Squad: The DC Comics anti-hero movie, released in August, follows a rogue group of anti-heroes witmore
Good riddance to 2016
New Yorkers shred pieces of paper representing bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year.
Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome
Hiba al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old teaching assistant with Down syndrome, works at a Gaza City school for children with special needs where she was once a student.
City of ice
A glittering city of ice and snow rises in northern China at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
The longest night
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.