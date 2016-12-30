版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 12月 31日 星期六 04:05 BJT

Top Google searches of 2016

1. Pokemon Go: The blockbuster game, released in July and developed by Niantic, uses augmented reality and GPS mapping to make animated characters appear in the real world. Players walk around real-life neighborhoods while seeking virtual Pokemon game characters overlaid on their smartphone screens like a scavenger hunt. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2016年 8月 6日 星期六
2. iPhone 7: In September, Apple unveiled an iPhone 7 that features a high-resolution camera and the option of a jet-black glossy finish but notably lacks the traditional analog headphone jack. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 星期五
3. Donald Trump: The Republican president-elect, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, ran an unconventional and controversial campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump, who was accused of racism and misogyny during the campaign, made promises such as building a wall on the southern U.S. border, cracking down on Muslims entering the country and restricting the influx of Syrian war refugees. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 5月 18日 星期三
4. Prince: The music superstar was found dead in his home in a Minneapolis suburb in April after an accidental, self-administered overdose of an opioid painkiller. The intensely private musician, whose hits included "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead in an elevator at his home at the age of 57, shocking millions of fans around the world and prompting glowing tributes by fellow musicians. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2016年 4月 22日 星期五
5. Powerball: The record $1.6-billion jackpot in January was the largest lottery prize ever offered in North America, and no other lottery in the world had ever featured a jackpot of that size that could be won on a single ticket. Three winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2016年 11月 22日 星期二
6. David Bowie: David Bowie, the visionary British rock star who coupled hits such as "Space Oddity" with trend-setting pop personas like "Ziggy Stardust," died at age 69 in January of liver cancer, just two days after releasing what appears to be the parting gift of a new album. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2016年 1月 12日 星期二
7. Deadpool: Marvel's Rated R anti-hero movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, tells the story of former Special Forces agent turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who undergoes a rogue experiment to treat his cancer. The operation leaves him scarred but also with powers that allow him to heal quickly and Wilson, soon Deadpool, seeks revenge on the man who carried out the experiment. The film has pulled in an estimated $760 million worldwide. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2016年 2月 9日 星期二
8. Olympics: The Olympics and the 2014 World Cup, which Brazil also hosted, were meant to showcase its arrival on the world stage. Instead, Brazil's economy, and the popular leftist government that presided over its boom years, began to unravel, as if on cue for the big events. The spectacles played out in spite of the economy and politics, not because of them. And questions will linger for years about alleged corruption in contracts for infrastructure and venue construction, not to mention the ultimate price tag for the Games, expected to exceed the already inflated official figure of at least $12 billion. Still, the Olympics unfolded as many Brazilians had expected: the sports went smoothly and the logistical and security problems, allayed by public holidays to reduce traffic and a massive deployment of 85,000 police and soldiers, were not exceptional for a chaotic metropolis of more than 12 million people. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2016年 12月 7日 星期三
9. Slither.io: The massive multiplayer online game lets users control a snake avatar, consuming multicolored pellets as they attempt to grow the longest snake against other users playing the game in real time. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2013年 6月 12日 星期三
10. Suicide Squad: The DC Comics anti-hero movie, released in August, follows a rogue group of anti-heroes with special powers - Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Boomerang, Killer Croc and El Diablo - who are held hostage by Gotham's government to use as weapons to protect the city. Many critics panned the film, which has a 26 percent rating on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The flurry of negative reviews led tens of thousands of people to sign an online Change.org petition calling for Rotten Tomatoes to be shut down. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 8月 2日 星期二
