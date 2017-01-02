Ringing in 2017
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydneymore
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in more
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Bermore
Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebramore
People have a pizza delivered while waiting for the events to begin in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New Ymore
A woman prays during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2016more
Confetti falls as the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, Januarymore
Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square in Manhattan, New York Citmore
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lights reading 2017 are projected on the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairomore
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chilemore
Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late December 31more
Revelers gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines Decemmore
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERmore
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon more
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016.more
Revelers take photos and celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Timesmore
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Davimore
Jay Fragus, 31, (L) and Christina Fragus, 32, kiss in Times Square while waiting for the New Year's celebratiomore
View of a light show on the city's iconic Arc de Triomphe monument during the New Year celebration in Paris, Fmore
People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Colognemore
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celmore
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydneymore
People watch fireworks explode around the National Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indmore
Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand Januamore
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2017. REUTERSmore
Fireworks explode over the Al-Nusoor Square during the New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2017.more
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at Roppongi Hills observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, January 1more
