版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 7日 星期六 11:00 BJT

Best of CES

Attendees view video on a tunnel of LG OLED televisions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Attendees view video on a tunnel of LG OLED televisions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Attendees view video on a tunnel of LG OLED televisions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 32
A Kodak Ektra smartphone. The Android phone is notable for it's industrial-style design and intuitive interface, a representative says. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Kodak Ektra smartphone. The Android phone is notable for it's industrial-style design and intuitive interfacmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A Kodak Ektra smartphone. The Android phone is notable for it's industrial-style design and intuitive interface, a representative says. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 32
A DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ drone. The Plus version adds a screen on the remote that won't wash out in daylight. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ drone. The Plus version adds a screen on the remote that won't wash out in daylight. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ drone. The Plus version adds a screen on the remote that won't wash out in daylight. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 32
A Kodak Pixpro Orbit360 4K VR camera. The camera will be available in March or April and retail for about $500, a representative says. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Kodak Pixpro Orbit360 4K VR camera. The camera will be available in March or April and retail for about $500more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A Kodak Pixpro Orbit360 4K VR camera. The camera will be available in March or April and retail for about $500, a representative says. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 32
Xiao Huang of Zero Zero Robotics demonstrates the safety of the company's Hover Camera Passport drone by pretending to bite. The light, foldable drone has blades that are enclosed and includes face-tracking and orbit technologies, she said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Xiao Huang of Zero Zero Robotics demonstrates the safety of the company's Hover Camera Passport drone by pretemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Xiao Huang of Zero Zero Robotics demonstrates the safety of the company's Hover Camera Passport drone by pretending to bite. The light, foldable drone has blades that are enclosed and includes face-tracking and orbit technologies, she said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 32
Attendees try out the Samsung Gear VR 4D Experience. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Attendees try out the Samsung Gear VR 4D Experience. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Attendees try out the Samsung Gear VR 4D Experience. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 32
A showgoer uses two smartphones before the Nvidia keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A showgoer uses two smartphones before the Nvidia keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A showgoer uses two smartphones before the Nvidia keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 32
Models perform on Swagtron hoverboards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Models perform on Swagtron hoverboards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models perform on Swagtron hoverboards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 32
Christine Hsu shows off the Paro seal pup therapeutic robot at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Christine Hsu shows off the Paro seal pup therapeutic robot at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Christine Hsu shows off the Paro seal pup therapeutic robot at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 32
A Sony FES watch is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Sony FES watch is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A Sony FES watch is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 32
An exobionic mech suit called "Prosthesis" by Canada's Furrion Robotics. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An exobionic mech suit called "Prosthesis" by Canada's Furrion Robotics. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
An exobionic mech suit called "Prosthesis" by Canada's Furrion Robotics. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
11 / 32
A dancer performs for photographers during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A dancer performs for photographers during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A dancer performs for photographers during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 32
A Lynx robot with Amazon Alexa integration is on display at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Lynx robot with Amazon Alexa integration is on display at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
A Lynx robot with Amazon Alexa integration is on display at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 32
An autonomous-driving Lincoln MKZ equipped with Nvidia technology gives demonstration rides. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An autonomous-driving Lincoln MKZ equipped with Nvidia technology gives demonstration rides. REUTERS/Steve Marmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
An autonomous-driving Lincoln MKZ equipped with Nvidia technology gives demonstration rides. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 32
A Sony RX100 V camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Sony RX100 V camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A Sony RX100 V camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 32
Wireless noise-canceling earbuds are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wireless noise-canceling earbuds are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Wireless noise-canceling earbuds are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 32
A showgoer wears an Oculus Rift vitual reality headset during the Intel press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A showgoer wears an Oculus Rift vitual reality headset during the Intel press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A showgoer wears an Oculus Rift vitual reality headset during the Intel press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
17 / 32
Sony Bravia OLED televisions are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Sony Bravia OLED televisions are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Sony Bravia OLED televisions are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 32
Wireless noise-canceling earphones are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wireless noise-canceling earphones are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Wireless noise-canceling earphones are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 32
A Sony A99 II camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. The 42 megapixel camera can take 12 frames per second and also takes 4K video.REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Sony A99 II camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. The 42 megapixel camera can take 12 frames pemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A Sony A99 II camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. The 42 megapixel camera can take 12 frames per second and also takes 4K video.REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 32
Journalists take photos of a new QLED television during a Samsung Electronics news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Journalists take photos of a new QLED television during a Samsung Electronics news conference. REUTERS/Steve Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Journalists take photos of a new QLED television during a Samsung Electronics news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
21 / 32
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
22 / 32
Anna Choi of Neofect demonstrates the Rapael Smart Glove therapy device for stroke victims at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Anna Choi of Neofect demonstrates the Rapael Smart Glove therapy device for stroke victims at CES in Las Vegasmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Anna Choi of Neofect demonstrates the Rapael Smart Glove therapy device for stroke victims at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
23 / 32
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
24 / 32
A man in a mechanized robotic costume points the way for showgoers. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man in a mechanized robotic costume points the way for showgoers. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A man in a mechanized robotic costume points the way for showgoers. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
25 / 32
Wei-Shin Lai, inventor and CEO of Acoustic Sheep LLC shows off her invention, the Dozer music player and sleep tracker for children. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wei-Shin Lai, inventor and CEO of Acoustic Sheep LLC shows off her invention, the Dozer music player and sleepmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Wei-Shin Lai, inventor and CEO of Acoustic Sheep LLC shows off her invention, the Dozer music player and sleep tracker for children. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
26 / 32
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
27 / 32
A show-goer tries out the YouCam Makeup mirror which shows different make up without actually applying any. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A show-goer tries out the YouCam Makeup mirror which shows different make up without actually applying any. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A show-goer tries out the YouCam Makeup mirror which shows different make up without actually applying any. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
28 / 32
A showgoer looks at the Avatar iPal robot for childen, eldercare and retail applications. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A showgoer looks at the Avatar iPal robot for childen, eldercare and retail applications. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A showgoer looks at the Avatar iPal robot for childen, eldercare and retail applications. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
29 / 32
Alan Wang, technical support engineer with Powervision Robot Corp., shows off the PowerRay fish-finder equipped fishing drone. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Alan Wang, technical support engineer with Powervision Robot Corp., shows off the PowerRay fish-finder equippemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Alan Wang, technical support engineer with Powervision Robot Corp., shows off the PowerRay fish-finder equipped fishing drone. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
30 / 32
McCall Peck, 8 months pregnant, shows off the Bloomlife Smart Pregnancy Tracker stuck to her belly which tracks and counts labor contractions at home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

McCall Peck, 8 months pregnant, shows off the Bloomlife Smart Pregnancy Tracker stuck to her belly which trackmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
McCall Peck, 8 months pregnant, shows off the Bloomlife Smart Pregnancy Tracker stuck to her belly which tracks and counts labor contractions at home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
31 / 32
The new LG Hub Robot and Hub Robot Mini. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The new LG Hub Robot and Hub Robot Mini. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
The new LG Hub Robot and Hub Robot Mini. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

下一个

Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

2017年 1月 6日
New Year's calligraphy contest

New Year's calligraphy contest

Participants write down their resolutions and hopes using a traditional horse-hair brush and ink made of charcoal at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo.

2017年 1月 6日
Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Tokyo's Tsukiji market holds the first tuna auction of the year, believed to bring good luck for the New Year.

2017年 1月 5日
105-year-old cyclist sets world record

105-year-old cyclist sets world record

Frenchman Robert Marchand makes cycling history by covering over 14 miles in one hour.

2017年 1月 5日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐