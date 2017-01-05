版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 00:10 BJT

New Year's calligraphy contest

Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 8
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 8
Participants write at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants write at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Participants write at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 8
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 8
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 8
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 8
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 8
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

下一个

Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Tokyo's Tsukiji market holds the first tuna auction of the year, believed to bring good luck for the New Year.

2017年 1月 5日
105-year-old cyclist sets world record

105-year-old cyclist sets world record

Frenchman Robert Marchand makes cycling history by covering over 14 miles in one hour.

2017年 1月 5日
New Year plunge

New Year plunge

Revelers take a dip to mark the new year.

2017年 1月 2日
Ringing in 2017

Ringing in 2017

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2017.

2017年 1月 2日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐