Celebrating the Epiphany
Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stomore
An Orthodox faithful kisses a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time inmore
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets people during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloymore
Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Fmore
Pope Francis holds the Book of the Gospels during the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. more
Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in more
An Orthodox faithful braves the cold waters during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro more
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to comore
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets children during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Emore
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, receives a gift from Greek Orthodox Ecumenicmore
Volunteers of San Carlos Borromeo parish dressed up as the Three Wise Men, warm up next to hot coals after givmore
A man (C) dressed as Gaspar, one of the Three Wise Men, and his assistants throw sweets from a float during thmore
Orthodox faithful try to catch a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second timemore
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, reaches out to retrieve a wooden crucifix asmore
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings gives bread to a camel before the start of the Epiphany parade in Gijomore
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to comore
A man dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, waves during the traditional Epiphany parade in Madrid, more
People react as sweets are thrown to them from a float by people dressed as the Three Wise Men during the tradmore
Men dressed up as the Three Wise Men wave to children after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the tradimore
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Praguemore
