2017年 1月 11日 星期三

Detroit Auto Show

People walk by the Audi display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People walk by the Audi display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
People walk by the Audi display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2017 Ford GT is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A 2017 Ford GT is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
A 2017 Ford GT is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Interior view of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Interior view of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
Interior view of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
GMC Denali trucks are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

GMC Denali trucks are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
GMC Denali trucks are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Lincoln Navigator concept SUV. REUTERS Rebecca Cook

The Lincoln Navigator concept SUV. REUTERS Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
The Lincoln Navigator concept SUV. REUTERS Rebecca Cook
People try out the XIM 17 vehicle interior concept unveiled by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People try out the XIM 17 vehicle interior concept unveiled by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
People try out the XIM 17 vehicle interior concept unveiled by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Mercedes-Benz EQ electric concept car. REUTERS Rebecca Cook

The Mercedes-Benz EQ electric concept car. REUTERS Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
The Mercedes-Benz EQ electric concept car. REUTERS Rebecca Cook
A 2018 Ford F-150 "King Ranch" pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A 2018 Ford F-150 "King Ranch" pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
A 2018 Ford F-150 "King Ranch" pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mercedes Benz vehicles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mercedes Benz vehicles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
Mercedes Benz vehicles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model poses by the 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A model poses by the 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
A model poses by the 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People try out a racing simulator in the Ford presentation area. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People try out a racing simulator in the Ford presentation area. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
People try out a racing simulator in the Ford presentation area. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Audi Q8 concept SUV. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Audi Q8 concept SUV. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
The Audi Q8 concept SUV. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Model Amanda Rodriguez poses with the all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Model Amanda Rodriguez poses with the all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
Model Amanda Rodriguez poses with the all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2018 Mercedes AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A 2018 Mercedes AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
A 2018 Mercedes AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2018 GAC GS7 (rear) and a 2018 GAC GE3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A 2018 GAC GS7 (rear) and a 2018 GAC GE3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
A 2018 GAC GS7 (rear) and a 2018 GAC GE3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
A 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Interior view of the Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Interior view of the Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Interior view of the Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the media take pictures of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (rear) and the Honda Ridgeline, winners of the 2017 Car of the Year and Truck of the Year, respectively. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Members of the media take pictures of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (rear) and the Honda Ridgeline, winners of the 201more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Members of the media take pictures of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (rear) and the Honda Ridgeline, winners of the 2017 Car of the Year and Truck of the Year, respectively. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Volkswagen presents a new concept for an electric minibus "I.D.Buzz" the latest in a series of prototypes for a vehicle that would revive the 1960s era vehicle that helped VW gain a foothold in the United States market. REUTERS/Joe White

Volkswagen presents a new concept for an electric minibus "I.D.Buzz" the latest in a series of prototypes for more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Volkswagen presents a new concept for an electric minibus "I.D.Buzz" the latest in a series of prototypes for a vehicle that would revive the 1960s era vehicle that helped VW gain a foothold in the United States market. REUTERS/Joe White
Members of the news media crowd around the 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Members of the news media crowd around the 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Members of the news media crowd around the 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rear quarter detail view of a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Rear quarter detail view of a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Rear quarter detail view of a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche speaks in front of the revealed Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche speaks in front of the revealed Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche speaks in front of the revealed Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (L) and Tiguan are unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (L) and Tiguan are unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (L) and Tiguan are unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
General Motors Corp introduces its GMC 2018 Terraine SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Corp introduces its GMC 2018 Terraine SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
General Motors Corp introduces its GMC 2018 Terraine SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Waymo unveils a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan equipped with a self-driving system developed by the Alphabet Inc unit. REUTERS/Joe White

Waymo unveils a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan equipped with a self-driving system developed by the Alphabet Inc unit. REUTERS/Joe White

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Waymo unveils a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan equipped with a self-driving system developed by the Alphabet Inc unit. REUTERS/Joe White
John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, introduces Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar's 'Cars 3'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, introduces Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar's 'Cars 3'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, introduces Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar's 'Cars 3'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Detailers clean a 2017 GMC Sierra Pick-up truck on display before the start of press days. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Detailers clean a 2017 GMC Sierra Pick-up truck on display before the start of press days. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Detailers clean a 2017 GMC Sierra Pick-up truck on display before the start of press days. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Alan Batey, GM President, North America and Chevrolet Global Brand Chief, speaks as he introduces the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Alan Batey, GM President, North America and Chevrolet Global Brand Chief, speaks as he introduces the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Alan Batey, GM President, North America and Chevrolet Global Brand Chief, speaks as he introduces the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
