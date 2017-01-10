Rescued from a dog meat farm

A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea, January 10, 2017. Some 200 dogs are being rescued from a farm in Wonju, 90 km (55 miles) from the South Korean capital, Seoul. The dogs, which were being raised for human consumption, were rescued by Humane Society International and will be sent to the U.S. to start new lives as pets under the HSI's campaign. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

