Rescued from a dog meat farm
A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea, January 10, 2017. Some 200 dogs are beinmore
Rescue workers from Humane Society International rescue a dog at a dog meat farm in Wonju. The farm is the sixmore
Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju. Because airline flights can only carry a limited numbemore
A dog collar is seen at a dog meat farm in Wonju. The owner of the farm, who has been in the business for 30 ymore
Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju. Hygiene there is "non-existent", said HSI campaign manmore
An empty dog cage is seen at a dog meat farm in Wonju. Consumption of dog meat is on the decline in South Koremore
Rescue workers from Humane Society International rescue a dog at a dog meat farm in Wonju. "As soon as they'remore
Rescued dogs are seen as they wait for transport. Humane Society International hopes the government will ban tmore
Rescue workers from Humane Society International rescue a dog. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Dog waste is seen stacked under dog's cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Dog waste is seen stacked under dog's cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A rescued dog is seen as it waits for transport. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
下一个
Coming of age in Japan
Young men and women turning 20 years old celebrate their Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Celebrating the Epiphany
Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
New Year's calligraphy contest
Participants write down their resolutions and hopes using a traditional horse-hair brush and ink made of charcoal at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.