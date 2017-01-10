版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:55 BJT

Winter playgrounds

An climber gets ready to ascends the Kadzielnia hill covered in ice near Kielce, Poland. REUTERS/Pawel Malecki/Agencja Gazeta

An climber gets ready to ascends the Kadzielnia hill covered in ice near Kielce, Poland. REUTERS/Pawel Maleckimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
An climber gets ready to ascends the Kadzielnia hill covered in ice near Kielce, Poland. REUTERS/Pawel Malecki/Agencja Gazeta
Close
1 / 18
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 18
A woman walks on a street during a heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman walks on a street during a heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
A woman walks on a street during a heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
3 / 18
People enjoy a ride on their sledge on Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a ride on their sledge on Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
People enjoy a ride on their sledge on Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 18
Kids build snowmen near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kids build snowmen near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Kids build snowmen near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 18
A child shovels snow to make a small hockey rink on the frozen Trout Lake during a spell of cold weather in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A child shovels snow to make a small hockey rink on the frozen Trout Lake during a spell of cold weather in Vamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
A child shovels snow to make a small hockey rink on the frozen Trout Lake during a spell of cold weather in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
6 / 18
People make their way during heavy snowfall at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

People make their way during heavy snowfall at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessalonikimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
People make their way during heavy snowfall at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 18
A woman crosses the street as exhaust gasses are lit by early sunshine in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

A woman crosses the street as exhaust gasses are lit by early sunshine in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Ocmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
A woman crosses the street as exhaust gasses are lit by early sunshine in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
A stranded refugee boy rides his bicycle through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded refugee boy rides his bicycle through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens. REUTERS/Yannismore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
A stranded refugee boy rides his bicycle through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 18
Rowers practise at Main river in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Rowers practise at Main river in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Rowers practise at Main river in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 18
Joggers run along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on a sunny winter's day in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joggers run along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on a sunny winter's day in Cambridge, Massachusettmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Joggers run along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on a sunny winter's day in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 18
People walk along ice covered pier in Sopot, Poland. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta

People walk along ice covered pier in Sopot, Poland. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
People walk along ice covered pier in Sopot, Poland. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta
Close
12 / 18
A woman is seen through a partially frosted tram window as temperatures fall to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 degrees Celsius) in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman is seen through a partially frosted tram window as temperatures fall to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
A woman is seen through a partially frosted tram window as temperatures fall to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 degrees Celsius) in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
13 / 18
A surfer catches a wave on a freezing water of the Eisbach in Munich's famous English garden, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A surfer catches a wave on a freezing water of the Eisbach in Munich's famous English garden, Germany. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A surfer catches a wave on a freezing water of the Eisbach in Munich's famous English garden, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 18
A man shovels snow off from a roof at around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in the village of Jezerc, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A man shovels snow off from a roof at around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in the vimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
A man shovels snow off from a roof at around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in the village of Jezerc, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
15 / 18
People pull their sledges after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People pull their sledges after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
People pull their sledges after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
16 / 18
People take a selfie in Times Square on a snowy day in New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People take a selfie in Times Square on a snowy day in New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
People take a selfie in Times Square on a snowy day in New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
17 / 18
A man takes a dip in icy waters as the temperature dropped to around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man takes a dip in icy waters as the temperature dropped to around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 dmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A man takes a dip in icy waters as the temperature dropped to around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Rescued from a dog meat farm

Rescued from a dog meat farm

下一个

Rescued from a dog meat farm

Rescued from a dog meat farm

Raised for meat in South Korea, 200 dogs are rescued from rusty cages on a dog-meat farm and headed for new homes in the U.S.

2017年 1月 10日
Coming of age in Japan

Coming of age in Japan

Young men and women turning 20 years old celebrate their Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.

2017年 1月 10日
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

2017年 1月 7日
Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

2017年 1月 6日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐