Elvis Down Under
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Fesmore
Elvis Presley tribute artist Jake Rowley from Nederland, Texas is reflected in the 1950's period-style sunglasmore
Amateur rugby players from the 'Blue Suede Shoes' team, dressed in Elvis Presley suits, perform a haka prior tmore
Amateur rugby players wear Elvis suits as they play a game between the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies.more
An amateur rugby player dressed as Elvis Presley drinks from the Memphis Mug trophy after the match between thmore
Elvis Presley tribute artist Stephen Fletcher puts on eye make-up in the mirror before competing in a singing more
Elvis Presley tribute artist Stephen Fletcher holds his guitar backstage before competing in a singing contestmore
Elvis Presley tribute artist Brendon Chase from New Zealand practices his lunges in the dressing room before cmore
Elvis Presley fans dance in the audience during a performance while Elvis tribute singer Pete Storm from Londomore
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London performs on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London gives a scarf to a member of the audience during his shmore
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London sings on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Elvis Presley tribute artist Stuart Vieyra receives a kiss from a member of the audience after making the finamore
A couple in party wear walk to a pub. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Elvis Presley tribute artist Pete Storm from London, dressed as 1970's Elvis. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Elvis impersonators with plastic hair and oversized sunglasses arrive. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Al 'Alvis' Gersbach, the official ambassador of the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival, walks through town withmore
Elvis Presley tribute artists Pete Storm (L) from England and Jake Rowley (R) from the United States arrive almore
Amateur rugby players from the Blue Suede Shoes and Reddy Teddies teams arrive at a local field in Elvis Preslmore
A life-size cardboard cutout of Elvis Presley is pictured over the counter in a pie shop in Parkes. REUTERS/Jamore
