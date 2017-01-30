Ancient festival in Spain
Masked revellers ride a motorbike during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 30, 2017. Belmore
A masked reveller dressed as a bear performs alongside dancers during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northermore
Masked revellers drive a car during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A masked reveller holds a flare during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Masked revellers perform a mock bullfight during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincmore
A masked reveller holds a bottle of wine and smokes a cigarette during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northemore
A masked reveller pours red liquid over a dead fox during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUmore
A masked reveller looks out from a car during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincentmore
Assistants help to tie bells to a dancer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincemore
Joaldunak perform during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A masked reveller carrying a chainless chainsaw harasses a photographer during carnival celebrations in Iturenmore
A masked reveller holds a flare during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
An assistant helps to tie bells to a dancer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vimore
A Joaldun dances with a woman during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
