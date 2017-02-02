版本:
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Barry Edwards of Lancaster, PA, wears a homemade lighted Phil hat at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy holds a scroll with Punxsutawney Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
A crowd waits to see Punxsutawney Phil at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Members of the Groundhog Club Inner Circle wave to the crowd after announcing Punxsutawney Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Al Donst Jr. of Belvidere, NJ, wears a groundhog hat during his annual trek to Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Dancers entertain a crowd estimated at about 15,000 at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy reads Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Stephanie Eckert of Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA, listens for Punxsutawney Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Fireworks light the sky during a predawn display at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
