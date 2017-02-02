版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 00:20 BJT

Giant waves smash British commuter train

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Passengers board a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Australia and America

下一个

A look back at the close ties between traditional allies Australia and the United States.

2017年 2月 3日
Protesters force UC Berkeley to cancel far-right speaker

Hundreds of protesters at the University of California at Berkeley smashed windows, set fires and clashed with police, forcing the school to cancel an...

2017年 2月 2日
First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

2017年 2月 2日
Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

2017年 2月 2日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

