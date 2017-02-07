版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 02:05 BJT

Obama goes kitesurfing

Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Former President Barack Obama tries his hand at kite surfing during a holiday with British businessman Richard Branson on his island Moskito, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7, 2017. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS

Obama tries his hand at kite surfing during a holiday with British businessman Richard Branson on his island Moskito, in the British Virgin Islands. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS

Obama and British businessman Richard Branson sit on a boat during Obama's holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS

British businessman Richard Branson kite surfs. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS

