版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 20:25 BJT

Silicon Valley aerials

The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Facebook's campus on the edge of the San Francisco Bay in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
The Alphabet Inc. campus, also known as Googleplex, in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 星期五
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Facebook's campus is seen on the edge of the San Francisco Bay in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Smart cars, Nissan Leafs and other vehicles line up in a lot in Hayward, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 星期五
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
The Oracle Corporation campus in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 星期五
The Facebook campus in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 星期五
Solar panels are seen on the roof of a car park in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 星期五
The Yahoo campus in Sunnyvale, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 星期五
A power transmission line crosses a marsh near Newark, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 星期五
The Oracle Corporation campus in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 星期五
The Yahoo campus in Sunnyvale, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 星期五
