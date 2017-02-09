Twin Zika babies
Raquel Barbosa walks with her twin daughters Heloa and Heloisa, both 10 months old and both born with microcepmore
Raquel Barbosa (L) and her husband Marcelo da Silva pose with their twins children Heloisa and Heloa. A year amore
After an alarming jump in late 2015 in regional cases of microcephaly, Melo was the first scientist to ask fedmore
Raquel Barbosa is a 25-year-old former patient at Melo's clinic and mother of the only twins known to have botmore
Heloisa is pictured at her house in Areia, Paraiba state. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Barbosa (R) has struggled to provide the constant attention needed by both. She often leaves one girl with hermore
Raquel Barbosa bathes her daughter Heloisa. The local government provides transport for the one-hour trip frommore
Heloa (R) is pictured at her house in Areia, Paraiba state. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Marcelo da Silva carries his daughter Heloa. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Maria Jose poses with her granddaughter Heloa. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
精选图集
