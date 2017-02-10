版本:
Eagle vs drone

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Claws of an golden eagle are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Claws of an golden eagle are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A golden eagle is pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle is pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Boxes with the names of golden eagles are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Boxes with the names of golden eagles are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont de Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont de Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
