版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 22:11 BJT

Dressed for Purim

A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holidaymore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 23
An ultra orthodox Jewish man dressed in the likeness of President Trump takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra orthodox Jewish man dressed in the likeness of President Trump takes part in the reading from the Boomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
An ultra orthodox Jewish man dressed in the likeness of President Trump takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 23
A family dressed in costumes takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A family dressed in costumes takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon,more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
A family dressed in costumes takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 23
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume walks past a drunk man lying on the floor during an annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias =

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume walks past a drunk man lying on the floor during an annual pmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume walks past a drunk man lying on the floor during an annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias =
Close
4 / 23
A woman dressed in costume takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman dressed in costume takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Imore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
A woman dressed in costume takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 23
An Israeli couple wearing costumes takes part in a party for Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli couple wearing costumes takes part in a party for Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
An Israeli couple wearing costumes takes part in a party for Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 23
People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jewmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 23
A boy dressed up in Purim costume looks on as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A boy dressed up in Purim costume looks on as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
A boy dressed up in Purim costume looks on as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 23
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man stands next to his daugher and son dressed in costumes during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. The sign in Hebrew reads, "In prison for studying the Torah". REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man stands next to his daugher and son dressed in costumes during the Jewish holiday more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man stands next to his daugher and son dressed in costumes during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. The sign in Hebrew reads, "In prison for studying the Torah". REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 23
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costume walk during the Jewish holiday of Purim, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costume walk during the Jewish holiday of Purim, as recounted in thmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costume walk during the Jewish holiday of Purim, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 23
A boy dressed in costume stands next an entrance to a house during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A boy dressed in costume stands next an entrance to a house during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
A boy dressed in costume stands next an entrance to a house during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 23
An Israeli soldier secures a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier secures a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
An Israeli soldier secures a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 23
Children dress in costumes walk next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Children dress in costumes walk next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
Children dress in costumes walk next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 23
A dog dressed in a costume is seen in a street during festivities for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A dog dressed in a costume is seen in a street during festivities for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv,more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A dog dressed in a costume is seen in a street during festivities for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 23
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony permore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 23
Children wearing costumes watch a preformer on stilts during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school, where children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis, in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Children wearing costumes watch a preformer on stilts during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at tmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Children wearing costumes watch a preformer on stilts during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school, where children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis, in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 23
People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 23
Israeli youth wearing costumes take part in a party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli youth wearing costumes take part in a party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Israeli youth wearing costumes take part in a party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 23
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume stands outside a synagogue, during the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume stands outside a synagogue, during the reading from the Book omore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume stands outside a synagogue, during the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
19 / 23
Israeli soldiers dance together with people dressed in costumes during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers dance together with people dressed in costumes during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
Israeli soldiers dance together with people dressed in costumes during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
20 / 23
Children wearing costumes take part in a show during events marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school, where children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis, in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Children wearing costumes take part in a show during events marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Children wearing costumes take part in a show during events marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school, where children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis, in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 23
A girl dressed in costume walks next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A girl dressed in costume walks next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
A girl dressed in costume walks next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
22 / 23
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish homore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

下一个

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in...

2017年 3月 11日
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after...

2017年 3月 10日
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2017年 3月 10日
International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

2017年 3月 9日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐