The colors of Holi
A man throws colored water during Huranga, a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji tempmore
Hindu devotees take part in Huranga, a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple neamore
A woman dances during Huranga, a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near the more
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbaimore
Devotees are sprayed with colored water inside temple premises during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. Rmore
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in colored powder, is seen during Holi celebramore
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
Students of Rabindra Bharati University blow color powder during Holi celebrations inside the university campumore
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
People take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
A Hindu devotee is covered in colored powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Homore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
A Hindu devotee is covered in colored powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Homore
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in tmore
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, more
A man throws colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/more
Women cover their faces during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathmore
Men blow colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
