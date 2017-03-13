Extreme collectors
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for more
Barbie collector Jian Yang stands on a stool as he arranges part of his collection at his home in Singapore Semore
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. Agostinellimore
Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. Rmore
Star Wars collector James Burns, 44, poses for a photograph with some of his collection in London December 2, more
Chen Qingzu stands in a small room with the walls and ceiling covered in bras he collected, in Sanya, Hainan pmore
The "Diana" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. The royal fan has dedmore
Andrea Rojas, 70, poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Heredia, Costa Rica, August 5, 2015. Rojasmore
A man holds two sneakers of his collection of Nike Air Jordan as he sells them at a pawn shop in Beijing Februmore
Herbert Chavez poses with his Superman collection inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October more
Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connectmore
Stone collector Luigi Lineri, 79, walks through his stone collection found along Adige river, at his home workmore
Mary Hickey poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Ashbourne, Ireland October 9, 2013. Hickey has bmore
Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium, walks among hundreds of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part of amore
Thomas Hui poses with his glass case displaying more than 100 pins featuring former North Korean leaders Kim Imore
