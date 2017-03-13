版本:
Extreme collectors

French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Barbie collector Jian Yang stands on a stool as he arranges part of his collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. The white exterior and spartan grey staircase of Jian Yang's tidy rowhouse give no hint of the shock that lies within - a pink living room floor and his collection of more than 6,000�Barbie�dolls. The Singaporean favors minimalist decor but the Barbies and 3,000 dolls of other kinds dominate three sides of the main room and spill over to fill nine mirrored cabinets in his dressing room and the shelves of his study. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2013年 9月 2日 星期一
Barbie collector Jian Yang stands on a stool as he arranges part of his collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. The white exterior and spartan grey staircase of Jian Yang's tidy rowhouse give no hint of the shock that lies within - a pink living room floor and his collection of more than 6,000�Barbie�dolls. The Singaporean favors minimalist decor but the Barbies and 3,000 dolls of other kinds dominate three sides of the main room and spill over to fill nine mirrored cabinets in his dressing room and the shelves of his study. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. Agostinelli has a passion that has led him over the past 60 years to pick up and collect things of all types, from antique art to everyday objects of the past and present. His collection includes a 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg, meteor fragments, a car that once belonged to American mob boss Al Capone, a lock of hair of Italian national hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, toys, weapons, musical instruments of all kinds and many more. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 星期一
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. Agostinelli has a passion that has led him over the past 60 years to pick up and collect things of all types, from antique art to everyday objects of the past and present. His collection includes a 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg, meteor fragments, a car that once belonged to American mob boss Al Capone, a lock of hair of Italian national hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, toys, weapons, musical instruments of all kinds and many more. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2016年 7月 19日 星期二
Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Star Wars collector James Burns, 44, poses for a photograph with some of his collection in London December 2, 2015. He said "I've met so many wonderful people, all over the world. It's a wonderful community of like-minded people with an interest in Star Wars. There's nothing else like it". REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2015年 12月 15日 星期二
Star Wars collector James Burns, 44, poses for a photograph with some of his collection in London December 2, 2015. He said "I've met so many wonderful people, all over the world. It's a wonderful community of like-minded people with an interest in Star Wars. There's nothing else like it". REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Chen Qingzu stands in a small room with the walls and ceiling covered in bras he collected, in Sanya, Hainan province April 22, 2014. Chen has collected about 5,000 bras over 20 years after touring more than 30 different colleges around the country for public benefit activities aiming to raise awareness of breast cancer, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 4月 22日 星期二
Chen Qingzu stands in a small room with the walls and ceiling covered in bras he collected, in Sanya, Hainan province April 22, 2014. Chen has collected about 5,000 bras over 20 years after touring more than 30 different colleges around the country for public benefit activities aiming to raise awareness of breast cancer, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
The "Diana" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. The royal fan has dedicated the inside of her house as a shrine to Britain's royal family. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2013年 10月 18日 星期五
The "Diana" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. The royal fan has dedicated the inside of her house as a shrine to Britain's royal family. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andrea Rojas, 70, poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Heredia, Costa Rica, August 5, 2015. Rojas has been collecting dolls for over twenty years and has more than 4,500 dolls. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / 2015年 8月 6日 星期四
Andrea Rojas, 70, poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Heredia, Costa Rica, August 5, 2015. Rojas has been collecting dolls for over twenty years and has more than 4,500 dolls. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man holds two sneakers of his collection of Nike Air Jordan as he sells them at a pawn shop in Beijing February 8, 2015. The man pawned a total of 283 pairs of his Nike Air Jordan sneakers collection for a million yuan ($160,000 USD), which he needed for the down payment of his wedding apartment. He had been collecting sneakers for over 10 years and he was planning to redeem them within the two months contract with the pawn shop, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A man holds two sneakers of his collection of Nike Air Jordan as he sells them at a pawn shop in Beijing February 8, 2015. The man pawned a total of 283 pairs of his Nike Air Jordan sneakers collection for a million yuan ($160,000 USD), which he needed for the down payment of his wedding apartment. He had been collecting sneakers for over 10 years and he was planning to redeem them within the two months contract with the pawn shop, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Herbert Chavez poses with his Superman collection inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look more like the "Man of Steel". The final result bears little resemblance to his old self. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / 2011年 12月 5日 星期一
Herbert Chavez poses with his Superman collection inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look more like the "Man of Steel". The final result bears little resemblance to his old self. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2013年 1月 6日 星期日
Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stone collector Luigi Lineri, 79, walks through his stone collection found along Adige river, at his home workshop in Zevio, near Verona, Italy, June 10, 2016. Lineri's home workshop is covered in stones -- tens of thousands of them. They resemble animal heads, human faces and other forms, and the artist and poet believes may have been shaped by prehistoric humans. Lineri has built his vast collection over the last 50 years, making his finds along the Adige river, near Verona in northern Italy. "I haven't counted them and don't intend to do so but the quantity is significant," Lineri said. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2016年 8月 16日 星期二
Stone collector Luigi Lineri, 79, walks through his stone collection found along Adige river, at his home workshop in Zevio, near Verona, Italy, June 10, 2016. Lineri's home workshop is covered in stones -- tens of thousands of them. They resemble animal heads, human faces and other forms, and the artist and poet believes may have been shaped by prehistoric humans. Lineri has built his vast collection over the last 50 years, making his finds along the Adige river, near Verona in northern Italy. "I haven't counted them and don't intend to do so but the quantity is significant," Lineri said. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Mary Hickey poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Ashbourne, Ireland October 9, 2013. Hickey has been collecting the dolls for over thirty years and now owns over 420 dolls. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2013年 10月 9日 星期三
Mary Hickey poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Ashbourne, Ireland October 9, 2013. Hickey has been collecting the dolls for over thirty years and now owns over 420 dolls. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium, walks among hundreds of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part of a huge collection displayed at her house in Grand-Hallet, eastern Belgium August 5, 2013. Dardenne, who currently possesses about 56,800 boxes from around the world, said her passion started 22 years ago when her aunt gave her a decorated chocolate box from the late 1950s. According to Dardenne, the boxes are like a history book, describing the major events of the last two centuries. In addition to commercials advertising the products they contain, the boxes are often decorated with pictures typical of a certain historic era or describing a historic event such as a royal wedding. Some were also designed to serve as toys or later used for other purposes such as serving as a paper weight. The boxes displayed contained all kind of products such as biscuits, soap, tobacco, tea, and medicine. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2013年 8月 6日 星期二
Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium, walks among hundreds of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part of a huge collection displayed at her house in Grand-Hallet, eastern Belgium August 5, 2013. Dardenne, who currently possesses about 56,800 boxes from around the world, said her passion started 22 years ago when her aunt gave her a decorated chocolate box from the late 1950s. According to Dardenne, the boxes are like a history book, describing the major events of the last two centuries. In addition to commercials advertising the products they contain, the boxes are often decorated with pictures typical of a certain historic era or describing a historic event such as a royal wedding. Some were also designed to serve as toys or later used for other purposes such as serving as a paper weight. The boxes displayed contained all kind of products such as biscuits, soap, tobacco, tea, and medicine. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Thomas Hui poses with his glass case displaying more than 100 pins featuring former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at his apartment in Hong Kong, China April 11, 2016. Collector Thomas Hui, a former bank employee in Hong Kong, who is fascinated by North Korean pins and badges, has gathered over 100 featuring former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, and has been buying and trading these Communist accessories since 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 4月 12日 星期二
Thomas Hui poses with his glass case displaying more than 100 pins featuring former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at his apartment in Hong Kong, China April 11, 2016. Collector Thomas Hui, a former bank employee in Hong Kong, who is fascinated by North Korean pins and badges, has gathered over 100 featuring former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, and has been buying and trading these Communist accessories since 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
