Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lowemore
Tourists Jake Lambert, Clay Lambert and Kelsey Chaloux from Orlando, Florida play with snowballs on Capitol Himore
A person walks with an umbrella past a snowman during a snow storm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUmore
People fight the wind and snow as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermore
Ice coats a tree that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washinmore
A girl goes down a slide during snowy conditions in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man and child take part in a snowball fight in Times Square during a snowstorm, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allemore
The entrance to the elevated subway platform for the 7 train is seen closed in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannmore
A commuter walks across a street during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allemore
A woman walks her dog in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the Empire State Building and Middle Manhattan are seen aftmore
A man skis during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman takes a selfie in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dan Fallon clears his driveway with a snowblower during a snowstorm in Valley Cottage, New York. REUTERS/Mike more
A woman walks her dog during a snowstorm along a snow covered Broadway in the village of Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Smore
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUmore
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man rides his bike through the wind and snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermore
Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ice coats flowers that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washimore
Residents deal with frozen precipitation as it falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Workers clear frozen precipitation from a walkway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Snow covers a caged prison jumpsuit, which is part of an art installation protesting against the death penaltymore
Cars are covered in snow in a general parking lot during the snowstorm at O'Hare International Airport in Chicmore
Workers clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man tries to push a vehicle stuck in the snow on the New York State Thruway near Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
下一个
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.