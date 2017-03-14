Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel March 13, 2017. As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform the tower into a two-storey suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close