Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an intmore
People help decorate a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite, as part of an internationmore
Boutique hotels have in recent years perched guests in tree houses, construction cranes and salt flats, but Temore
A waiter carries drinks up the stairs of a lifeguard tower to welcome the winners of an international online cmore
The one-night stay in the beachfront suite is free for winners of a contest run through hotels.com. Contendersmore
Fifteen winners from Europe will stay in the suite before it is taken down in two weeks. Plans are in the workmore
German bloggers Sandra Lechner and Izabella Meczykowska, carry their suitcases up the stairs of a lifeguard tomore
An artist works on decorating the exterior of a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite. more
Workers carry a bath tub as they renovate a lifeguard tower into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman cleans the stairs of a lifeguard tower before the winners of an international online competition arrivmore
