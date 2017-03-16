Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
A tourist snorkels above coral in the lagoon located on Lady Elliot Island and 80 kilometers north-east from tmore
Natalie Friere, a diving and snorkelling guide, swims through a natural archway in an area called the 'Coral Gmore
Peter Gash, owner and manager of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort, snorkels with Oliver Lanyon and Lewis Marsmore
Oliver Lanyon, Senior Ranger in the Great Barrier Reef region for the Queenlsand Parks and Wildlife Service, tmore
Oliver Lanyon, senior ranger in the Great Barrier Reef region for the Queenlsand Parks and Wildlife Service, tmore
A large piece of coral can be seen in the lagoon on Lady Elliot Island, on the Great Barrier Reef, northeast fmore
Tourists stand in front of huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort where a turtle digs for fomore
Peter Gash, owner and manager of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort, prepares to snorkel during an inspection omore
An Australian Institute Of Marine Science (AIMS) diver inspects large Porites coral on the Great Barrier Reef,more
Tourists snorkel near a turtle as it looks for food among the coral in the lagoon at Lady Elliot Island north-more
Peter Gash (L), owner and manager of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort, snorkels with Oliver Lanyon and Lewis more
Huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort can be seen where a turtle digs for food amongst the more
Dried coral lies on a beach as the sun sets on Lady Elliot Island located 80 kilometers north-east from the tomore
