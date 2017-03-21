版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 00:50 BJT

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Men sit in the Walled Off hotel which was decorated by street artist Banksy after it was opened for guests to do check-in in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
Waiters and waitresses stand in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
A waitress arranges keys in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
People sit in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
The Israeli barrier is seen through the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy is seen as a doorman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," a statement from the artist said, in acknowledgement of the historical role Britain played in the Middle East. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a symbol of oppression for the Palestinians. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
The presidential suite. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from the ceiling, their faces covered by oxygen masks and oil paintings of refugee life jackets washed ashore. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
The hotel was set up in secrecy over the last 14 months - Israeli military authorities in the West Bank did not immediately respond when asked if they had been aware in advance. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
