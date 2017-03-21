Banksy hotel opens to guests
Men sit in the Walled Off hotel which was decorated by street artist Banksy after it was opened for guests to more
Waiters and waitresses stand in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A waitress arranges keys in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
People sit in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
The Israeli barrier is seen through the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy is seen as a doorman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from comore
Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the womore
The presidential suite. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from thmore
The hotel was set up in secrecy over the last 14 months - Israeli military authorities in the West Bank did nomore
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
