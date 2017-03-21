版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 01:45 BJT

Drones in the sky

An Airspace Systems Interceptor autonomous aerial drone releases a kevlar net to capture a simulated hostile drone during a product demonstration in Castro Valley, California March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An Airspace Systems Interceptor autonomous aerial drone releases a kevlar net to capture a simulated hostile dmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
An Airspace Systems Interceptor autonomous aerial drone releases a kevlar net to capture a simulated hostile drone during a product demonstration in Castro Valley, California March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 26
A golden eagle grabs a drone during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a drone during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base, soutmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 星期三
A golden eagle grabs a drone during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
2 / 26
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russimore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 星期三
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 26
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of the previous week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of the previous week's explosions at Binhai new dimore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 17日 星期一
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of the previous week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 26
Jan Stumpf (L) of Ascending Technologies and Anil Nanduri of Intel control an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Jan Stumpf (L) of Ascending Technologies and Anil Nanduri of Intel control an Intel AscTec Firefly drone durinmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 20日 星期五
Jan Stumpf (L) of Ascending Technologies and Anil Nanduri of Intel control an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
5 / 26
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar districtmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
6 / 26
An Autel Robotics X-Star drone with a FLIR Duo module is shown during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2017. The module is a compact dual-sensor thermal and visible light imager. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An Autel Robotics X-Star drone with a FLIR Duo module is shown during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.,more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
An Autel Robotics X-Star drone with a FLIR Duo module is shown during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2017. The module is a compact dual-sensor thermal and visible light imager. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 26
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) attempts a dunk with the ball dropped by a drone in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center February 18, 2017. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) attempts a dunk with the ball dropped by a drone in the slam dunk contmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) attempts a dunk with the ball dropped by a drone in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center February 18, 2017. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 26
French Junior minister for Higher Education and Research Genevieve Fioraso (L), French President Francois Hollande (2ndL), Economy minister Emmanuel Macron (C) and Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (R) look at a drone flying in the gardens of the Elysee Palace after the presentation of the "34 plans for the new industrial France" in Paris September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

French Junior minister for Higher Education and Research Genevieve Fioraso (L), French President Francois Hollmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 9日 星期二
French Junior minister for Higher Education and Research Genevieve Fioraso (L), French President Francois Hollande (2ndL), Economy minister Emmanuel Macron (C) and Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (R) look at a drone flying in the gardens of the Elysee Palace after the presentation of the "34 plans for the new industrial France" in Paris September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Close
9 / 26
A drone, flown by Michael Perry, Director of Strategic Partnerships of DJI, is seen in front of the moon in Shenzhen, China December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A drone, flown by Michael Perry, Director of Strategic Partnerships of DJI, is seen in front of the moon in Shmore

Reuters / 2015年 12月 18日 星期五
A drone, flown by Michael Perry, Director of Strategic Partnerships of DJI, is seen in front of the moon in Shenzhen, China December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 26
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor bmore

Reuters / 2013年 6月 11日 星期二
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 26
Film crew trying to catch a drone during the racing on the America's Cup 2016 July 23, 2017. Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

Film crew trying to catch a drone during the racing on the America's Cup 2016 July 23, 2017. Reuters / Henry Bmore

Reuters / 2016年 7月 23日 星期六
Film crew trying to catch a drone during the racing on the America's Cup 2016 July 23, 2017. Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic
Close
12 / 26
A drone with an attached camera films a Lebanese Christian man, portraying Jesus Christ, as he takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A drone with an attached camera films a Lebanese Christian man, portraying Jesus Christ, as he takes part in amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
A drone with an attached camera films a Lebanese Christian man, portraying Jesus Christ, as he takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
13 / 26
An aerial performance, featuring 100 illuminated drones, flies above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An aerial performance, featuring 100 illuminated drones, flies above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera Housemore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 9日 星期四
An aerial performance, featuring 100 illuminated drones, flies above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 26
A drone is pictured flying over a mock car crash scene as Belgian police officers showcase the use of drones deployed over traffic accidents occurring on highways, in Ranst near Antwerp, Belgium, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A drone is pictured flying over a mock car crash scene as Belgian police officers showcase the use of drones dmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A drone is pictured flying over a mock car crash scene as Belgian police officers showcase the use of drones deployed over traffic accidents occurring on highways, in Ranst near Antwerp, Belgium, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
15 / 26
A drone flies near Tevje Lie Andersen of Norway during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A drone flies near Tevje Lie Andersen of Norway during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Champiomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
A drone flies near Tevje Lie Andersen of Norway during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
16 / 26
A DJI's Phantom 3 drone flies during a demonstration at their first flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A DJI's Phantom 3 drone flies during a demonstration at their first flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong provmore

Reuters / 2015年 12月 21日 星期一
A DJI's Phantom 3 drone flies during a demonstration at their first flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 26
A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal formore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 26日 星期日
A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 26
A police surveillance drone flies over a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A police surveillance drone flies over a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, Francemore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 29日 星期五
A police surveillance drone flies over a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 26
A drone flies past the "Dinner in the Sky" platform hanging in front of the Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2015. "Dinner in the Sky" accommodates 22 guests, seated at a table suspended from a crane at a height of 40 meters (131 ft.). REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A drone flies past the "Dinner in the Sky" platform hanging in front of the Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Bmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 5日 星期五
A drone flies past the "Dinner in the Sky" platform hanging in front of the Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2015. "Dinner in the Sky" accommodates 22 guests, seated at a table suspended from a crane at a height of 40 meters (131 ft.). REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
20 / 26
Indigenous men from several tribes look at a drone during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous men from several tribes look at a drone during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 29日 星期四
Indigenous men from several tribes look at a drone during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
21 / 26
A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhomore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 星期一
A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
22 / 26
A man reaches out to catch a drone used to monitor rhinos in Africa to protect them from poaching during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man reaches out to catch a drone used to monitor rhinos in Africa to protect them from poaching during the Cmore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 29日 星期二
A man reaches out to catch a drone used to monitor rhinos in Africa to protect them from poaching during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 26
Drones film Imran Khan (3rd L), chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Drones film Imran Khan (3rd L), chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, as he addresses tomore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Drones film Imran Khan (3rd L), chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
24 / 26
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during themore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 26
A drone surveys a blaze sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A drone surveys a blaze sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia, February 2more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A drone surveys a blaze sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

下一个

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

2017年 3月 21日
Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of...

2017年 3月 21日
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in...

2017年 3月 21日
Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

2017年 3月 20日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐